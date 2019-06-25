Rudy L. Kusuma Was Awarded the 2019 Second-Mile Service Award in the San Gabriel Chamber of Commerce Event

Rudy L. Kusuma Was Awarded the 2019 Second-Mile Service Award at the San Gabriel Chamber of Commerce

SAN GABRIEL, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc., a top-notch real estate company in the Greater Los Angeles area, participated in the installation dinner event of their in-house legal counsel Attorney Paul P. Cheng, Esq. as the President of the San Gabriel Chamber of Commerce.

The event was held at the Sheraton Los Angeles San Gabriel on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, from 6 pm to 9 pm. The event’s theme is Fight for the Chamber. The Law Offices of Paul P. Cheng and his wife, Ainy Gu, are happy to welcome and invite the community to their beautiful installation and networking dinner.

The event recognized also conducted to recognize and honor Wendy Holten, Dickson Motor Service for her 2 years of service as the Board President and member of the Chamber. Their installing officer is Kathryn Barger, Los Angeles County Board Supervisor, Fifth District.

According to the team, the event was also an exceptional evening for them and an honor for their company to have one of the core values being adapted to recognize local community and business leaders: the 2019 Rudy L. Kusuma Second Mile Service Awards.

Rudy L. Kusuma, the CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. was also recognized and given an award for the service and contribution to the community. Their local community is the San Gabriel Valley, and their company’s commitment is to provide their best to the community and make it the best place to work, live, and play.

The company always wants to offer their best service to reach the satisfaction of real estate agents, prospective buyers, and sellers, as well as community members across the San Gabriel Valley. The quality of their work is the source of pride and confidence of the team of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. With this, they continue to implement the best approach to make the best of their services.

With their successful years of service in the industry, they already mastered the techniques on how to satisfy the needs of their customers. They give importance to the trust and support that they get from their valued clients. With this, they are more motivated to develop essential solutions to improve the quality of their work.

The team of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. understands the needs of its customers. With this, they guarantee their clients to have a hassle-free process while dealing with them. They also give consistent and excellent customers to support the happiness and satisfaction of their clients. They always want to leave a good impression to their customers about their work. Quality of service is their top priority.

For more information about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc., visit their site at www.yourhomesoldguaranteedinc.com or email them at rudy@teamnuvision.net.



