Plans for Rocklatan to launch in Europe

After the launch of Rocklatan in the USA, Aerie Pharmaceuticals will be discussing plans for a European approval at the Ophthalmic Drugs conference in November

Last month Aerie Pharmaceuticals announced that they had received approval from the FDA for Rocklatan, the once a day eye drop designed specifically for patients with open-angle glaucoma, reducing IOP elevation*, making them the first company to get to market with this innovative product. The drug has been released in the US with plans being made for a European approval. At SMi's 3rd annual Ophthalmic Drugs conference, taking place in London on 18th -20th November 2019, Mitchell de Long, Vice President of Chemistry from Aerie Pharmaceuticals will discuss the launch of Rocklatan in the USA, with a focus on drug development and more specifically the ROCK inhibitor class of drugs. He will share his experiences on gaining the first FDA approval for a PG combination product and discuss the future landscape for Glaucoma treatment. Following Mitchell's presentation on Tuesday 19th November, Naj Sharif, Vice President of Global Ophthalmology at Santen Inc USA, will continue in a similar vein where he will focus on novel treatment modalities for managing ocular hypertension and Glaucoma. Mitchell and Naj will also be chairing the Conference on both Day One and Day Two. *Glaucoma.org/news Conference: 19th-20th November 2019 Focus Day: 18th November 2019 Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK



