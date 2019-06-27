Affordable dental implants in Reading, PA available from Affordable Dental Solutions

Thousands of patients have turned to ADS for affordable dental care.

READING, PA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thousands of patients with missing teeth have turned to Affordable Dental Solutions in Reading and beyond for quality care. ADS offers dental implants, dentures, crowns, and more at five locations.

A single dental implant from ADS costs only $2,000. This low price includes both the abutment and crown for a natural, finished look.

“Dental implants help replace missing teeth, improve jawbone health, and make eating easier,” says Dr. Michelle Bernreuther, dentist in Reading.

Dentures in Reading are also available. Full dentures cost $650 per arch and partial dentures cost $750 per arch. If patients wish to add extra stability to their existing dentures, implant-retained dentures are available for only $2,999 when two dental implants are added to a patient’s existing lower dentures.

“We will help patients put together a treatment plan that works for them,” says Dr. Bernreuther.

To learn more about dentures and dental implants in Reading, request an appointment with ADS by visiting http://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/request-appointment/. ADS also has locations in Easton, West Chester, Lansdale, and Limerick.

About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and by negotiating discounts with implant manufacturing companies. Learn more at https://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/.



