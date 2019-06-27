HPS Releases New Guide to Pigging and Liquid Transfer for Paints, Coatings and Chemicals

The guide provides valuable insight into why paints, coatings and chemicals companies are implementing product recovery (pigging) and liquid transfer solutions

NOTTINGHAM, NOTTINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HPS Product Recovery Solutions, the leading specialists in process and sanitary (hygienic) product recovery systems, has released a new whitepaper entitled ‘A Guide to Product Recovery (‘Pigging’) and Liquid Transfer Solutions for Paint, Coatings and Chemical Processing’.

The guide is aimed at companies that process paints, coatings and chemicals, ranging from water-based paints, varnish and silicone emulsions to oil-based paints, coatings and polymers.

Pigging is an established technology that recovers product from pipelines that would otherwise be wasted. The technology uses a specialist projectile (the ‘pig’), which has a diameter slightly larger than the pipeline it is cleaning. This enables it to travel through pipelines and remove practically all of the residual product.

The guide provides an overview of pigging and explores why paints, coatings and chemical companies are implementing the technology. It also looks at the benefits, types of pigging and liquid transfer systems and provides insight into planning a pigging project.

Paint, coatings and chemicals manufacturers are increasingly using pigging to increase yields, reduce waste, speed up changeovers and improve environmental sustainability.

Reducing cross-contamination risks and improving hygiene have also been key drivers for pigging in recent years especially for paint manufacturers.

Gilbert Murphy, CEO of HPS Product Recovery Solutions, commented,

“The guide provides valuable insight into why many paints, coatings and chemicals companies are implementing pigging and liquid transfer technology into their manufacturing and production processes”

“As a company, we are finding an increasing demand for our products. This is due to a combination of things, from the requirement to reduce waste and minimise solvent usage and the need to increase yields and boost efficiency”.

“We’ve noticed in recent years that due to the transition towards hygienic production, paint companies are increasingly using sanitary pigging to improve hygiene and minimise contamination risks, as well as for product recovery”

Because pigging recovers up to 99.5% of product from full pipelines, very little remains in the pipeline after transfer from one location to another. This helps reduce the risks of bacterial contamination and minimises the risks of cross-contamination.

As well as offering many benefits, pigging systems are extremely cost-effective and deliver a high return on investment (ROI). In most case, payback is between 6 to 12 months, sometimes less.

In addition to paints, coatings and chemical companies, pigging is in wide use by companies that manufacture food, beverages, home care products, personal care, cosmetics, pet food and many other goods.

About HPS Product Recovery Solutions

Founded in 1995, HPS Product Recovery Solutions increases its customer's profitability by maximizing product yields, reducing waste, helping environmental sustainability and improving efficiency. This is through product-recovery (pigging) systems, liquid distribution and transfer solutions for processing industries.

Headquartered in Nottingham, UK, HPS has offices in the US and Australia, and global partners worldwide, including Brazil, Mexico, China, India, Malaysia, and Thailand.



