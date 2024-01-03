New Case Study from HPS Shows How "Pigging" Reduces Contamination in Paint Manufacturing

HPS Advanced Liquid Product Recovery Technology

A new case study shows how HPS Advanced Liquid Product Recovery Technology has reduced contamination by 99.9% in Portuguese paint manufacturing facility

NOTTINGHAM, NOTTINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading Portuguese paint manufacturer, Barbot Paints, is benefitting from reduced product contamination, improved environmental sustainability, water savings, and decreased product waste by using HPS Advanced Liquid Product Recovery Technology.

HPS Product Recovery Solutions, the world's experts in advanced process and hygienic liquid product recovery (pigging) systems, has just released a new case study on pigging for paint manufacturing.

The case study details how implementing the technology has resulted in higher product quality and safety for this well-known paint manufacturer, as well as improved operations.

Many industries use pigging technology including paint and coatings, food, beverages, chocolate, cosmetics and personal care, pet food, and household products.

Traditionally, pigging technology is used by manufacturers to recover residual products from pipelines, reducing waste and increasing yields. Other benefits for liquid product manufacturers include reduced production downtime, improved environmental sustainability, and reduced contamination risks.

Barbot Paints discovered their need for pigging technology after realising that their bacterial contamination problem came from a combination of paint standing in lines and changing EU regulations regarding the use of biocides in paint production. Due to the contamination, 20% of their product output was being recalled for rework, causing a significant amount of product and time loss.

Working together, the Barbot and HPS teams identified four lines in need of pigging technology. HPS designed, supplied, implemented, and commissioned four fully automatic, single-pig pigging systems for use in the factory.

Pigging is a specialist technology that works by introducing a projectile, called the pig, into the pipeline. With a flexible, magnetised core the pig can safely navigate sharp bends whilst maintaining optimal product recovery rates. Using a suitable medium to propel the pig, such as compressed air, CO2, or water, the residual product is pushed to its destination.

By recovering products from the lines with pigging technology, cleaning procedures are streamlined, reducing the risks of product contamination.

The case study shows how Barbot is using pigging technology in an innovative way to reduce contamination within their products by 95%. Additionally, an environmentally conscious design means that Barbot is recycling the water used during pigging operations during product manufacturing, contributing to the company's sustainability.

