New Case Study from HPS Shows How “Pigging” Benefits Personal Care Manufacturers

NEW CASE STUDY SHOWS HOW STATE-OF-THE-ART LIQUIDS MANUFACTURING FACILITY CUT WASTE BY 93% AND REDUCED CHANGEOVER TIMES FROM HOURS TO MINUTES

NOTTINGHAM, NOTTINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UK personal care product manufacturer, the DCS Group, are benefitting from decreased changeover times, reduced waste, and increased yields by using HPS advanced liquid product recovery (pigging) systems.

HPS Product Recovery Solutions, the world’s leading experts in modern process and hygienic liquid product recovery (pigging) systems, has just released a new case study on personal care product manufacture.

The case study details the significant operational efficiency gains made from implementing technology.

Pigging technology is used in many industries including food, beverages, chocolate, paints and coatings, cosmetics and personal care, pet food, and household products.

By using pigging systems, companies recover residual liquid waste from pipelines that would otherwise go to waste. The technology helps to boost operational efficiency, decrease production downtime, reduce contamination risks, and improve environmental sustainability.

The case study shows how the DCS Group is using pigging technology to minimise waste and effluent, decrease changeover times, and increase yields. The DCS Group manufactures personal care products for several multinational corporations as well as their own label, Enliven.

Shaun Pitcher, Sales Engineer at HPS, commented,

“We have over 28 years of experience in providing pigging technology to manufacturers in personal care and other sectors. Working with the DCS Group to build a complete understanding of their operations and how they need our technology to work to benefit them allowed us to design eight bespoke systems that are now in place and performing well.”

In the process industries, pigging works by releasing a specialist projectile, called the ‘pig’, into the pipeline. The pig has a flexible, magnetised core that allows it to safely go around bends whilst maintaining optimal recovery rates. Propelled by a suitable medium, the pig pushes the residual product to its destination, reducing the amount of product that needs to be flushed out and sent to waste.

The DCS Group approached HPS after relocating their manufacturing premises to a larger site. Prior to the move, the DCS team had performed manual cleaning of the pipelines between batches, with each cleaning process requiring significant labour and around 4 hours of time. They looked at the relocation as an opportunity to improve their processes.

Mike Taylor, the Quality and EMS Manager at DCS, who contacted HPS before the relocation, commented,

“The increase in demand for our products, as well as a wider variety of products, formulations, and colours, meant increased batch changeovers as well as volume and throughput. The relocation gave us the ideal opportunity to completely review and improve production processes.”

Mike continued,

“The new factory was a blank canvas for us, so it was the ideal time to think about implementing pigging within our processes.”

After researching their options, the DCS Group decided to partner with HPS for their pigging project.

Eight production lines were identified as having the greatest number of batch changes and product diversity.

HPS designed, supplied, implemented, and commissioned eight fully automatic single-pig pigging systems for use in the factory.

The DCS Group are now benefitting from:

• 15-minute changeovers.

• An estimated 83% reduction in washout times.

• A 93% reduction in waste.

• Significantly decreased effluent.

• Fast, reliable changeovers and transfers.

Nick Alcock, Engineering Manager at the DCS Group, commented,

“The systems work extremely well. They are more or less self-sufficient, very easy to use and need very little maintenance from us.”

He concluded,

“It’s a real win for us, everything just works!”

