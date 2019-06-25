Sunrise Yoga by the beach Start your day with an Energy Breakfast Complete your Energy Boost Healthy Meeting Experience with fun beach volleyball Savor delicious healthy lunch during your meeting with us Energy Boost Meeting Experience

Memorable Meeting experiences at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

Ancient island traditions serve as an inspiration for our innovative healthy meeting experiences. Our aim is to create result-driven events that leave participants feeling fit and healthy.” — Karim Tayach

NUSA DUA, BALI, INDONESIA, June 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Channeling the natural, transformative elements of the tropical island of Bali, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is offering an exclusive range of healthy meeting experiences: Detox Journey, Energy Boost and Revitalizing Secret. Combined with an excellent array of conference venues, modern business facilities, and team of professional event organizers, the luxury beachfront resort makes an inspired choice for destination meetings and corporate retreats.

“Ancient island traditions serve as an inspiration for our innovative healthy meeting experiences, which include nutritious food, fun team building activities and wellness breaks. Our aim is to create result-driven events that strengthen business relationships, boost team morale and leave participants feeling fit and healthy,” says General Manager Karim Tayach.

The Energy Boost - Healthy Meeting Package starts with a 20-minute early morning jog on the resort’s pristine white sand beach, followed by a healthy, organic breakfast which includes the freshest fruit, juices, smoothies, granola, low fat natural yoghurt, egg white omelets and whole grain toast.

Meeting rooms are available for 4-6 hours and set up with recycled paper and stationery, fresh and dry fruit, walnuts, natural juices and dark chocolate bars. A mid-morning Wellness Break provides the opportunity for 15 minute stretching, and a refreshing array of infused water, while an afternoon Juice Break includes muesli bars and array of juices, such as ‘Energizing’ made with coriander, mango and ginger, and ‘Purifying’ which blends carrot, orange and honey.



A three-course nutritious and organic lunch is included, comprised of salmon rolls with low fat cream cheese, quinoa with feta salad, grilled chicken and homemade jelly with soy ice creams. The day concludes with a fun team building exercise such as a group surfing class or beach volley ball competition.

All meeting packages at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali come with choice of venues within the renowned cliff top conference center, from break out meeting rooms to stylish board room, each with state-of-the-art business facilities. Enticing residential packages are also offered.

For more information on staging destination meetings, conferences and corporate retreats on the beautiful tropical island of Bali please contact the resort’s meeting planner at rcbalisawanganccs@ritzcarlton.com .



Best Healthy Options for your next Meeting in Bali



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.