The Futurist Institute™ Introduces National Security Track for FLTA™ Certification

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, June 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Futurist Institute ™ is excited to announce the release of a new national security track as part of its Futurist and Long-Term Analyst™ / FLTA ™ designation program.The Futurist Institute™ trains analysts, strategists, and professionals to become futurists. And The Futurist Institute™ recognizes individuals who have completed its FLTA™ program to become Certified Futurists™.The Futurist Institute™ online courses present best practices to craft futurist strategies, analyze data, and conduct scenario planning with a focus on the impacts of new and emerging technologies.The national security track for the FLTA™ designation includes nine courses:The Future of LeadershipThe Future of EnergyThe Future of HealthcareThe Future of Quantum ComputingThe Future of WorkThe Future of DataThe Future of TransportationThe Future of FinanceFuturist FundamentalsThe Futurist Institute™ national security track also includes additional workshops for FLTA™ designation holders. Jason Schenker , the Chairman of The Futurist institute™ and the world's leading financial futurist, said, "We are very excited to expand our FLTA™ offerings to include a national security track. Changes in new and emerging technologies present big opportunities and risks for business. And they also present significant risks, threats, and challenges to professionals working in national security. The future of conflict technology and global destabilization risks will be greatly impacted by the future of work, automation, AI, the future of energy, and many other core areas of research for The Futurist Institute™."Schenker founded The Futurist Institute™ in 2016 and he has written numerous books on future technologies, including The Promise of Blockchain, Quantum: Computing Nouveau, Futureproof Supply Chain, and The Future of Energy. Schenker is also the editor of The Robot and Automation Almanac, which was created by The Futurist Institute™."National security professionals of the future will need to be futurists. They will be increasingly required to have a critical foundational understanding of new and emerging technologies, as well as the right frameworks for contextualizing the appropriate risks and threats," Schenker noted. "We are excited to expand the content of The Futurist Institute™ to help national security professionals."The Futurist Institute™ is approved by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards as a continuing education course provider, and the courses in the FLTA™ program have been approved for up to 8.5 hours of CFPcontinuing education. The Futurist Institute™ courses have also been accepted for continuing education hours by the Global Association of Risk Professionals and the National Association of Certified Valuators and AnalystsThe Futurist Institute™ is based in Austin, Texas.



