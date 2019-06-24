100,000 SQFT. INTERNATIONAL TRAINING FACILITY OPENS IN LEESBURG

Learn more about ION International Training Center at www.ionitc.com.

Future Olympians, athletes, leagues, curling enthusiasts, and children and families can each train and create fun memories at the new “game-changing” arena.

We wanted to create something for the entire community that is open to families and has the capacity to train future Olympians.” — Luiz Taifas, Co-Founder and CEO, ION

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Future Olympians, professional athletes, recreation leagues, children and families and curling enthusiasts can each train and create fun memories at the new “game-changing” Ion International Training Center located at Compass Creek in Leesburg, VA. The 100,000 sqft. state-of-the-art facility houses two National Hockey League (NHL) sized ice rinks, seats 3,500 people for an ice show or a hockey game, or 5,500 people for a concert/entertainment event, and has programs for children to the young at heart.

Over the weekend, husband and wife duo, Luiz Taifas and Mitra Setayesh, unveiled their dream, in front of family, friends, elected officials, community leaders, and supporters. “We wanted to create something for the entire community that is open to families and has the capacity to train future Olympians. That’s what we’ve created with Ion,” said Luiz Taifas, CEO and Co-Founder, Ion International Training Center. Taifas is a former Olympian and Romanian National Figure Skating Champion and has competed in 58 countries. He is a globally recognized figure in the industry having competed, judged, and coached for over 30-years.

Ion International Training Center is more than a figure skating and hockey training facility. It is an all-around sporting and entertainment complex that can host concerts, all but track & field indoor sports’ tournaments, graduations, business conferences, professional wrestling events, or even a monster truck rally. Families are welcome to rent skates and enjoy the ice rinks, and take a break at the onsite restaurant.

“This is a game-changer. This is an amazing facility that is going to make a difference for so many young kids. We’re going to have future Olympians coming from this spot. We’re going to have future hockey players who are getting millions of dollars coming from this spot. And, we’re going to get kids who have never been on skates here skating in this spot,” said Kelly Burk, Mayor, Town of Leesburg.

Some highlights from the opening weekend celebration included an ice show with performances by Nathan Chen (2-time World Champion and Olympic Medalist), Mirai Nagasu (National Champion and Olympic Medalist), Nam Nguyen (Canadian National Champion), Dan Hollander (National Medalist), and Michael Weiss (3-time National Champion and 2-time World Medalist) that benefitted the Michael Weiss Foundation. A Wounded Warrior Hockey game took place that benefitted the Wounded Warrior Hockey Foundation.

About Ion International Training Center

Ion International Training Center, is a year-round, twin sheet indoor ice rink and Arena. The ice rink provides two National Hockey League (NHL) size rinks serving recreational and professional figure skaters, ice dancers, pair skaters, synchronized skaters, and hockey players, and curlers. One rink is encircled by a grandstand holding 3,500 seats with a multi-functional floor allowing for dry events raising the maximum seating to 5,500, providing fans a venue to enjoy a wide variety of activities and events. Ion ITC provides a full-service gym for skaters, athletes, and the general public, as well as a full-service restaurant/bar, and pro-shop. Several areas are allocated for birthday parties and corporate events. The gym is equipped with state-of-the-art cardio, stretching and weight training equipment, and includes an enclosed mirrored area for exercise, ballet, and dance classes. The 100,000 sqft. ice arena is the largest of its kind from Hershey, Pennsylvania to Raleigh, North Carolina. The state-of-the-art facility, one-of-a-kind hockey & figure skating programs, ice events and shows, hockey games and tournaments, variety of other sports tournaments, conventions, competitions, entertainment programs & concerts and many community-oriented activities make Ion International Training Center a unique gem in the heart of Loudoun County! Ion International Training Center draws and serves athletes from around the world who seek a world-class facility, with the latest technology coaching and training opportunities. Learn more at www.ionitc.com.





