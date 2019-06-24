Dennis McLaughlin: Making a Real Difference in Texas, Oklahoma, New York, Mississippi and California

Dennis G. McLaughlin III New York From Left to Right: Dennis McLaughlin, Hon. Allen Clark, Alex Muse American Ark Record Co - Dennis McLaughlin

Dennis McLaughlin: Giving a helping hand with philanthropy in Dallas, Oklahoma City, New York City and many more places to make a real change for humanity.

Instead of creating another entity that takes away from great organizations, HAP made the decision to operate like a United Way for veterans organizations.” — Dennis McLaughlin

DALLAS, TX, US, June 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dennis McLaughlin has been a leader within many states as it pertains to the oil and gas industry. However, many people do not know that the McLaughlin’s family has provided scholarships for the University of Oklahoma for many years. The McLaughlin Award has provided a way for many first year students, at the University of Oklahoma, to succeed by this financial assistance. The generosity of the McLaughlin family continues to be seen in a number of ways. The Heroes Advancement Programs (HAP) is another charity to Dennis brought from a version in his head to a reality.This charity provides hope to other veteran nonprofit charities by helping with raising funds, providing a spokesperson and mentorship. On May 10, 2019, the HAP events supported Gary Bartel’s nonprofit organization called Oath Inc. The focus of the event provided a platform to talk about the issue of suicide that is plaguing veterans throughout the United States. While sitting down with Dennis McLaughlin it was clear that the passion in order to address this issue was dear to his heart. The overall funding of organizations nonprofit while sitting down with Dennis McLaughlin it was clear that the passion in order to address this issue was dear to his heart. The overall funding of nonprofit organizations continues to go down year-by-year because of a myriad of reasons. This is one of the core reasons why the need to create a national dialogue between military and non-military citizens remains critical. It is only united when we can stand together against the issues that cause problems for the heroes that laid everything on the line for our nation. Instead of creating another entity that takes away from great organizations, HAP made the decision to operate like a United Way for veterans organizations. The goal is to start in Texas and then spread to Oklahoma, Arizona and eventually the rest of the United States.During the event Dennis McLaughlin‘s recording company, American Ark Record Company, showcased the latest single Twenty-Two with Danny Griego and featuring KP Fitz. This song is already reaching thousands upon thousands of people and it is HAP’s hope that this article will further expand the reach of this song because a majority of the proceedings is going back to soldiers who are suffering from issues dealing with suicide.

Twenty Two - Danny Griego and KP Fitz (Official Music Video)



