Jacob Hefetz: Prominent Business Man Helps Build Jewish Community in Las Vegas Nevada

Bamidbar Chabad Sephardic Synagogue Jacob Hefetz in Las Vegas, NV Office Las Vegas, NV - Jacob Hefetz

Jacob Hefetz, a prominent businessman and entrepreneur, has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to strengthen the Jewish community in East Vegas.

“Tradition is very important to the family. For the bond between husband and wife, between the children. Whatever they do, they must have tradition”.” — Jacob Hefetz

LAS VEGAS, NV, US, June 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jacob Hefetz , a prominent businessman and entrepreneur, has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to strengthen the Jewish community in East Vegas. Since first moving to Vegas in 1974, Jacob has sought to improve the quality of life for the local Jewish community through philanthropy and charitable donations. His most charitable donation to date being the construction of a Jewish Synagogue in East Vegas.The Or Bamidbar Chabad Sephardic Synagogue has been serving this small Jewish community for the past 20 years. According to the synagogues website, “the organization has made “Ahavat Israel” – Love of a fellow Jew – the driving force that gives it momentum. Acceptance of every Jew on their own level, regardless of their background, observance, age or financial status, has become the trademark of Chabad.” The temple has served close to 2,000 families and continues to extend its reach into surrounded communities, bringing food to the homeless, prayer to the nearby prisons, and much more. Jacob explains one of the churches fundraisers to me, “In just 36 hours our church was able to raise over $120,000.” He contributes the success of the fundraiser to the members of his community.For Jacob Hefetz, investing in the temple is his greatest achievement to date. Jacob feels strongly about encouraging a strong Jewish tradition in a place that lacks a strong Judaic presence. He believes that tradition heavily ties in with relationships and a healthy family dynamic. “Keep tradition”, he says. “Tradition is very important to the family. For the bond between husband and wife, between the children. Whatever they do, they must have tradition”.Growing up in Israel, Jacobs family clung heavily to the traditions that have long since been in his family. Growing up with nine siblings, Jacob has always been surrounded by family and loved ones. In fact, he has over sixty close family members.In a way, building this community has been a way for Jacob to surround himself with like minded individuals who in a way, have become like family to him. After speaking with him, it’s clear that his commitment to tradition and love of his family are huge factors in his success.

