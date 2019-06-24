HHS Secretary Statement on Executive Order to Put Patients in Control

On Monday, HHS Secretary Alex Azar released the following statement on President Trump’s executive order on price and quality transparency in healthcare:

“The President’s action today represents one of the major steps in the long history of American healthcare reform, and one of the most significant steps ever taken to put American patients in control of their care. For decades, America’s healthcare system has kept price and quality information secret from the patients who need it. Healthcare experts all across the political spectrum have long agreed this has to change. President Trump is doing something about it and finally putting American patients in control. The President has promised American patients the affordability they need, the options and control they want, and the quality they deserve, and that’s what today’s action helps deliver.”