Press Release - U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao Announces $13.9 Million in Infrastructure Grants to 13 Airports in Arizona

WASHINGTON U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao today announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $495 million in airport infrastructure grants, the second allotment of the total $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding for airports across the United States.

This significant investment in airport improvements in Arizona will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation, Chao said.

The Arizona grants include the following awards:

$3,787,415 to Page Municipal Airport for apron reconstruction. An apron is an area where aircraft park, load and unload passengers and cargo and refuel.

$2,700,000 to Phoenix Deer Valley Airport for taxiway reconstruction.

$2,624,138 to Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport to acquire land for development and update its Airport Master Plan Study.

$1,465,664 to Flagstaff Pulliam Airport to acquire snow-removal equipment.

$1,118, 224 to Falcon Field Airport for taxiway construction.

$546,360 to Yuma MCAS/Yuma International Airport for updating its Airport Master Plan Study.

$450,000 to Coolidge Municipal Airport for runway and runway lighting reconstruction and installing a navigation aid.

$409,770 to Avi Suquilla Airport for runway and taxiway improvements.

$249,976 to Lake Havasu City Airport for taxiway and taxiway lighting reconstruction.

$227,650 to Safford Regional Airport for updating its Airport Master Plan Study.

$150,000 to Eloy Municipal Airport for taxiway reconstruction.

$100,481 to Show Low Regional Airport for apron reconstruction.

$76,885 to Payson Airport for taxiway lighting improvements and installing a navigation aid.

There will be a total of 358 grants to 327 airports in 46 states and the Pacific Islands. Selected projects include runway reconstruction and rehabilitation, construction of firefighting facilities, and the maintenance of taxiways, aprons, and terminals. The construction and equipment supported by this funding increases the airports safety, emergency response capabilities, and capacity, and could support further economic growth and development within each airports region.

Airport infrastructure in the United States, with 3,332 airports and 5,000 paved runways, supports our economic competitiveness and improves quality of life. According to the FAAs most recent economic analysis, U.S. civil aviation accounts for $1.6 trillion in total economic activity and supports nearly 11 million jobs. Under Secretary Chaos leadership, the Department is delivering AIP investments for the American people, who depend on reliable infrastructure.

Airports can receive a certain amount of AIP entitlement funding each year based on activity levels and project needs. If their capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.

Click on the link below for a complete listing of grants: https://www.faa.gov/airports/aip/grantapportion_data/



