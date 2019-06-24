Mountz Torque Recognized as 2019 Top Workplace by the Bay Area News Group for the 6th Year in a Row

Since 1965, Mountz, The Torque Tool Specialists ® has been Engineered in the Silicon Valley.

Being named a Top Workplace is a humbling achievement, especially because the judges are our employees” — Brad Mountz, President and CEO of Mountz Torque

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, June 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mountz, The Torque Tool Specialist, has been recognized as a Top Workplace by Bay Area News Group for the sixth consecutive year. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.The Top Workplaces program was established to acknowledge Bay Area companies that have provided a healthy work environment for their employees. “Top Workplaces is more than just recognition,” said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. “Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliverbottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement.”"We’re honored to add the 2019 Bay Area Top Workplace award to our growing list of accolades," said Brad Mountz, President and CEO of Mountz Torque. "Being named a Top Workplace is a humbling achievement, especially because the judges are our employees. Our purpose is to Forge a Safer World through Accuracy and Precision. Our employees know that each of us plays a vital role in ensuring your plane takes off and lands unscathed; that rocket flawlessly lifts off the launch pad and your child safety seat is secure in a well manufactured vehicle. We take our business seriously so the world can live safer. Our employees are the heart and soul of that purpose.”“Becoming a Top Workplace isn’t something organizations can buy,” Claffey said. “It’s an achievement organizations have worked for and a distinction that gives them a competitive advantage. It’s a big deal.”The Bay Area News Group selected Mountz, Inc . as one of the top small businesses to work for in the Bay Area for six consecutive years (2014 - 2019). The list was published in the Sunday, June 23rd edition of Bay Area News Group’s affiliate publications, including The Mercury News, and is available online



