Stem Cell Doctors of Beverly Hills Celebrates Opening of New Biocellular Regenerative Center

The new center will be leading the way in aesthetic medicine through innovative stem cell therapies.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Stem Cell Doctors of Beverly Hills organization is excited to announce the grand opening of their new state-of-the-art Biocellular Regenerative Center. (https://stemcelldoctorsbeverlyhills.com/) The new center will be leading the way in aesthetic medicine through innovative stem cell therapies. It will offer regenerative stem cell treatments for Men and Women, and specialize in non-invasive hair loss treatment, vaginal rejuvenation, erectile dysfunction, and facial and body procedures.

When a person visits the practice, they’ll meet with a clinician who can talk with them about their needs and goals, then recommend some treatment options that are right for them. The clinicians are highly-trained, attentive, friendly, and patient-centered; their job is to help patient’s feel at ease, and to provide no-pressure information that they can use to determine the type of treatment they’d most prefer.

The goal is to provide a warm, welcoming and comfortable setting so that individuals may feel relaxed and can look forward to the results of their treatment. The doctors are board certified and world-renowned plastic surgeons who have specialized in aesthetic medicine for over 2 decades.

For example, Dr. Gary Alter, M.D. is a rare plastic surgeon certified by both the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Urology. He is an Assistant Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at UCLA School of Medicine. Due to his unique training, he specializes primarily in male and female genital plastic surgery but also performs most aesthetic procedures. He has innovated and developed many new genital procedures that are now used worldwide. He has published 39 medical articles in major medical journals and authored twenty book chapters. He is co-editor of the major medical textbook Reconstructive and Plastic Surgery of the External Genitalia that was published by W.B. Saunders Co., the first book of its kind in over 25 years. Due to his unique skills, he is frequently invited to speak at national and international meetings

After practicing urology for ten years, he returned to plastic surgery training at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota followed by a fellowship in genital reconstructive surgery at the Eastern Virginia Graduate School of Medicine in Norfolk, VA. He is an active member the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the American Association of Plastic Surgeons, the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, and the American Urological Association. He is also a member of the Society of Genitourinary Reconstructive Surgeons.

Recently, Dr. Alter was chosen by the “Best of Los Angeles Award” community as one of L.A.’s 100 most fascinating people, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the “Best of Los Angeles Award” community. The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed four years ago and consists of over 5,300 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“Incredible doctors, beautiful facility and patient setting,” concludes satisfied client Julie H., “not to mention a totally awesome staff. Everyone is super helpful. Dr. Alter is one of the best.”



