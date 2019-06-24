Ohio Fuel Cell Coalition 2019 Ohio Fuel Cell Symposium brings industry leaders to Columbus, Ohio June 26 and 27

Symposium provides important forum for HFC community to highlight progress as fuel cells gain traction in race to replace fossil fuels

ELYRIA, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elyria, Ohio – The center of the hydrogen fuel cell world will be located in Columbus, Ohio on June 26 and 27 when the Ohio Fuel Cell Coalition (OFCC) raises the curtain on the 2019 Ohio Fuel Cell Symposium at the Quest Conference Center, 8405 Pulsar Place, Columbus, Ohio 43240. The Symposium, titled “Hydrogen and its Applications” is being held against a backdrop of increased domestic and international acceptance of hydrogen fuel cells as a viable alternative to fossil fuels and battery-electric power in a wide range of applications, including transportation, materials-handling, and energy generation and storage.According to OFCC Executive Director Pat Valente, continued acceptance of fuel cells will pay huge dividends for Ohio which is already a leader in HFC R&D and manufacturing. “The competition to replace fossil fuels is growing in intensity every day,” he said. “The Symposium provides industry leaders from the public and private sector, academics, and scientists with an excellent opportunity to discuss how we can work together to capture a significant share of the domestic and international alternative energy market. If we do, studies show as many as 675,000 jobs will be created in the fuel cell sector between now and 2035—and that many of those jobs will be located right here in Ohio.”While the roster of Symposium participants is impressive and includes a NASA scientist as well as the director of the National Fuel Cell Research Center, three presenters will share exciting news about growing interest in fuel cells in the U.S. and abroad and the ways in which they are working to turn that interest into increased use of fuel cells in the private and public sector: Andrew March, CEO of Plug Power, Inc., will discuss the company’s recent agreement to provide HFC engines to the German vehicle manufacturer StreetScooter. The engines will power delivery vans that will be placed in service in Germany by DHL. In a press release about the agreement, Mr. March noted that the European Union is committed to reducing CO2 emissions via the use of HFC technology by 2020. Plug Power is already the world’s largest manufacturer/supplier of fuel cells that power materials handling equipment used by WalMart, Amazon, and other companies. Kirt Conrad, CEO of the Stark Area Regional Transit Authority (SARTA) and Chair of the OFCC will discuss the success of SARTA’s unique Borrow A Bus program which was unveiled during last year’s Symposium which was held at Stark State College in Canton, Ohio. Under the unique program, SARTA, which operates one of the largest fleets of HFC-powered buses in the world, allows transit systems to “borrow” a fuel cell bus for two or three days free of charge.The goal of the program: show that HFC power is the most effective and efficient way for transit systems and other transportation providers to meet their sustainability and zero emissions goals. The response: overwhelmingly positive. Every system that has borrowed a bus is now actively considering adding HFC vehicles to its fleet. Steve Ellis, manager of fuel cell marketing for American Honda Motor Company, will discuss the carmakers HFC program and the company’s efforts to develop a network of H2 fueling stations needed to facilitate the sale and use of HFC vehicles across the United States.The Symposium will begin Wednesday, June 26th at 2:30 P.M with the invitation-only Supply Chain Exchange then continues with the Exhibitors Showcase and Networking Reception for all Symposium attendees from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. The symposium will reconvene on Thursday, June 27th at 8:30 A.M and conclude at 4:00 P.M. Participants will also have the opportunity to view and ride one of SARTA’s HFC-powered buses during the Symposium. Members of the media are invited to attend the Symposium. Presenters will be available for interviews throughout the event.For a complete schedule and list of presenters please visit https://www.fuelcellcorridor.com/information or contact Linda Buckosh at 440-366-4230 or by emailing linda.buckosh@fuelcellcorridor.com###The Ohio Fuel Cell Coalition is a united group of industry, academic, and government leaders working collectively to strengthen Ohio’s fuel cell industry and to accelerate the transformation of the region to global leadership in fuel cell technology. For information, visit www.fuelcellcorridor.com or contact us at 440-366-4230. Our offices are located at 151 Innovation Dr. Suite 320D, Elyria, Ohio 44035.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.