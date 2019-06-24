Laura Breit of Root Engineers to Speak at CBD Expo NORTHWEST 2019

Root Engineers CBD Expo NORTHWEST 2019

Managing principal and mechanical engineer will explore regulatory considerations for hemp processing facilities

My goal is to help operations ensure their ability not only to pass inspections, but to scale with growth and build a successful processing operation.” — Laura J. Breit, PE

BEND, OREGON, USA, June 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laura J. Breit, PE , founder and managing principal of Root Engineers , is honored to announce her upcoming presentation at the CBD Expo NORTHWEST 2019 event in Seattle, Washington. This speaking engagement comes on the heels of a presentation by Breit’s colleague, Rob James, at MJBizConNEXT in New Orleans.Breit’s presentation, “Regulatory Considerations for Hemp Extraction,” will explore the different regulatory considerations that go along with producing CBD. Attendees will develop a strong understanding of the different federal, state and local governing bodies and codes, as well as dive into the permitting process and the different steps involved at each stage of building a processing facility. Breit will bring her presentation to life with real-world examples of common mistakes and complications from her experience in designing more than 80 cannabis operations.“The CBD market is growing rapidly as more and more players enter the game every day,” said Breit. “My goal is to help operations ensure their ability not only to pass inspections, but to scale with growth and build a successful processing operation.”In addition to her presentation on regulatory considerations, Breit will also serve as a panel member on the panel “Certify This: GMP Certifications Take Facilities And Products To Next Level.” This panel will discuss good manufacturing practices and how they can set apart an amateur operation from an industrial facility capable of meeting customer needs.“Certify This: GMP Certifications Take Facilities And Products To Next Level” will take place on Friday, June 28 from 1:30 - 2:15 p.m. Breit’s presentation, “Regulatory Considerations for Hemp Extraction,” will follow from 3:00 - 3:30 p.m.The CBD Expo Series is powered by CBD Health and Wellness Magazine and is the original CBD event platform to share knowledge with the industry. CBD Expo NORTHWEST will feature a substantial lineup of speaker presentations and panel discussions from experts in the research, technology, production, globalization and sale of CBD and cannabinoid products. The themes of CBD Expo NORTHWEST 2019 are Innovations in Technology, Medical Trends and Broad and Full Spectrum.To learn more about CBD Expo NORTHWEST and Laura Breit’s presentations, visit: https://cbdexpo.net/cbd-expo-north-west/ ###About Root EngineersRoot Engineers, a division of established firm ColeBreit Engineering, is a team of licensed professional engineers providing engineering, design, and consulting services for cannabis cultivation and processing facilities across the country. Root Engineers began building partnerships in its home state of Oregon in 2014 with growers, architects, contractors, and investors. With more than 100 years of combined engineering experience and more than 80 cannabis engineering projects in their portfolio, Root Engineers is a market leader in engineering services including mechanical, electrical, plumbing and process engineering. www.rootengineers.com @rootengineers



