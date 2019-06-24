Upgrade Your Lab with Amphenol RF Precision Test Cables

ATC-PS Precision Test Cables

Amphenol RF introduces additional phase stable test cable configurations ideal for test and measurement applications requiring performance through 20 GHz.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

DANBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amphenol RF is pleased to announce the expansion of the ATC-PS series of amplitude and phase stable test cables. These pre-configured assemblies are now available in SMA and N-Type configurations and are designed for high-performance applications which require minimal insertion and return loss. They are ideal for test and measurement applications up to 20 GHz and each assembly is tested to ensure electrical and mechanical performance. These new assembly options are available in standard lengths of 24, 36, 48, 60 and 72 inches, as well as 1 meter. Custom lengths are available upon request.These ultra-low loss cable assemblies feature a robust strain relief construction to ensure stability of the center contact relative to the connector body. This rigidity allows for optimal performance and consistent phase stability of ±5°. These connectors are precision machined from stainless steel to provide enhanced durability of over 5,000 mating cycles. Connectors are terminated to triple shielded coaxial cable with FEP jacket featuring strip braid construction to provide low attenuation with maximum shielding effectiveness.Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions.# # #



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.