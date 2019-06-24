The Future of US SATCOM to be Discussed at Global MilSatCom 2019

21st Annual Global MilSatCom

SMi Reports: Key updates on the future of US SATCOM to be delivered on day two of Global MilSatCom 2019

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Featuring high level briefings from senior leadership across industry and government, day two of Global MilSatCom will once again explore the future of US SATCOM, including how organisational efforts such as ‘SMC 2.0’ are facilitating and delivering the SATCOM supremacy that is demanded by the warfighter.Ms Clare Grason, Chief, Air Force Commercial Satellite Communications Office, Air Force Space Command, US Air Force presenting on Integrating Commercial Bandwidth and Architectures to Military CommunicationsColonel Andrew Burks, Chief of C4I Operations, J6/Cyber Directorate, US EUCOM presenting on Providing Robust C4I Capability Across the European Theatre of OperationsCaptain Jacob Singleton, Space Innovation Lead, Dstl UK and AFWERX International Liaison US, UK MoD/Dstl & US Air Force/AFWERX presenting on Future Approaches to Disruptive SpaceMs Deanna Ryals, Chief Partnership Officer, SMC, US Air Force presenting on SMC 2.0.’ Delivering the Capability Demanded by the Warfighter at Epic SpeedMs Andrea Loper, Acquisition Program Manager, Air Force Research Laboratory, US Air Force will be part of the panel discussion – Transforming the US and Allied Space Enterprise: Disruptive Approaches to Future SATCOM Acquisition and Life Cycle ManagementMs Demaryl Singleton, Infrastructure and Development Division Chief, DISA presenting DISA’s Approach to Future TeleportsBut this is just a snapshot of 2019’s agenda. The brochure with full speaker line-up is available to download at www.globalmilsatcom.com/einpr • A Pre-Conference Focus Day on Small Satellites and Disruptive Technology• Conference Day 1 covering a Western Europe Focus• Conference Day 2 covering a US Focus• Conference Day 3 covering an International FocusGlobal MilSatCom’s biggest early bird saving of £200 will expire on Friday 28th June. Registrations can be made online at www.globalmilsatcom.com/einpr 21st Annual Global MilSatComConference: 5th – 7th November 2019Focus Day: 4th November 2019London, UKLead Sponsor: SES NetworksGold Sponsor: AirbusSilver Sponsor: EutelsatSponsors: Avanti, COMSAT, GetSAT, GovSat, Inmarsat, Intelsat General, Kratos, Lockheed Martin, Laser Communications Coalition (LCC), Newtec, Oneweb, Raytheon, SES Government Solutions, Thales, ViasatExhibitors: Datapath, Hytec Inter, Idirect, Inster, Media Broadcast Satellite, PlaneWave Instruments, SCISYS UK, Skyrora, Spectra Group, Teledyne, US Air Force, XtarFor delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukFor sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6168 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk--END--About SMi Group: Established since 1993, SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.