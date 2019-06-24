Roadmap to Self- Driving cars 2025

Status of Autonomous Driving, roadmap & strategy of leading OEMs to commercialise AD

2019 could see the introduction of technology that allows “eyes-off” the road” — Auto2x

When will automated driving tech & regulation converge to allow the first L3 & L4 cars to hit the road? How do leading carmakers plan to commercialize automated driving? We examine the current & future status of automated vehicle deployment until 2025 and analyze the strategy & technological roadmaps of 34 leading carmakers to commercialize automated driving for passenger cars.

What this report delivers

This report focuses on leading car manufacturers’ ADAS&AD portfolio, strategies and business models to transition towards full automation and self-driving cars.

Moreover, it examines the regulatory landscape and other technical challenges and their implications on deployment of higher level of vehicle autonomy.

Finally, we provide a technological roadmap for the introduction of L2-4 by leading OEM and a penetration forecast of cars equipped with different levels of autonomy until 2025.

Learn about the status of vehicle automation between 2016 and 2018:

-What is the availability of key ADAS features, such as AEB, TSR, ACC, LKA, TJA, in leading

carmakers in Europe, US and China? We provide in-depth segmentation by SAE Level; o What is the penetration rate of SAE Level 0, 1 and 2 in European car sales?

-Which OEMs lead L2 deployment in 2017-18 and why?

-What changes in 2019-20 in terms of deployment of L2 and L3?

Understand the regulatory and engineering challenges carmakers face for the deployment of a higher level of vehicle autonomy:

-What is the status of Autonomous Driving regulation in major car markets?

-What are the differences in the legal and regulatory framework in Europe and the United States and how this will affect L3-5 deployment?-Which geography presents the most favourable environment for deployment of Level 3?

-What breakthroughs are required in the area of SW/HW and validation for L3-4?

Read how carmakers, Tier-1s and new-entrants, including tech giants Apple and Google (Waymo), plan to overcome the challenges and commercialize autonomous driving

-How do leading OEMs plan to achieve L4/5 capabilities and when?

-OEM strategy, new business models and key collaborations

-Learn why leading Tier-1s are well positioned to monetize ADAS growth

Who will lead and who will follow in the autonomous vehicle race until 2025?

-Discover when leading carmakers will launch capabilities of L2, L3, L4 and L5 segmented into Driving (L2-TJA vs L3-TJP) and Parking features (e.g. L2-Self Park, L4-Valet Parking)

-What are the trends by ADAS levels in Top Premium OEMs’ model range during 2016-21? o Learn about the penetration of different levels of autonomy in European car sales in 2021

-Benchmark competition: strengths and weaknesses of ADAS&AD product portfolio,

suppliers and competitiveness

Table of contents

1. The status of Automated Driving deployment by Level in 2016-18 (21 pages)

1.1. Democratization of driver assistance systems accelerates fast but techno-economic deployment challenges persist

1.2. Commercialization status of SAE Level 2 in Europe 2016-18: TJA, SP and RP availability in leading OEMs

1.3. SAE Level 1 status in Europe in 2016-18: ACC, AEB CUI, PA & LKA availability in OEMs

1.4. Level 0 penetration in Europe in 2016-18: BSM, DDM, FCW, LDW, and TSR

1.5. Major Automated Driving & AMoD pilots in 2019-20: who tests what and where

1.6. The implications of Level 3-Conditionally automated driving to HMI

2. Regulatory, engineering and other challenges for L3-5 deployment (17 pages)

2.1. Read why regulation challenges Autonomous Driving deployment

2.2. Overview of AD regulatory & legal status in key geographies in 2018

2.3. The amendment of Reg.79-Steering equipment will allow L3 deployment in Europe

2.4. The USA has opened up the road to Highly Autonomous Vehicles 2.4.1. StateofAVtestingintheUnitedStatesin2016/17

2.5. L3automateddrivingtobecomelegalinGermanyfromautumn2017

2.6. The impact of AD regulation on L3 deployment

2.7. TechnicalchallengesfordeploymentandotherkeyfactorsaffectingADadoption 2.8. Liability in L3 and the role of Event Data Recorders for AD

2.9. Vehicle Cybersecurity becomes a top priority for carmakers

OEM & Tier-1 strategies to commercialize Automated Driving (5 pages)

3.1. Incremental vs skip approach to reach Highly automated driving

3.2. Building your own ADS platform vs collaboration

3.3. UsecasesandbusinessmodelstocommercialiseL4/5

4. From Assisted to Autonomous: L2-4 roadmap from leading OEMs (19 pages)

4.1. Overview of L2-L4 Driving and Parking roadmap by OEM at earliest implementation 4.1.1. Trends from the AD-Driving roadmap of Top Premium OEMs up to 2025

4.2. AD technology roadmap: key ADAS features and sensor set

4.4. L4-Full automation and Level 5

4.5. European car sales forecast 2017-2021



5. ADAS & Automated Driving outlook by leading OEM (29 pages)

5.1. Audi

5.2. VWGroup: Porsche and Bentley

5.3. VW Group: VW and Skoda

5.4. BMW Group

5.5. JaguarLandRover

5.6. Mercedes-Benz

5.7. Tesla

5.8. Volvo

5.10.Ford

5.11. Hyundai and Genesis

5.12. Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi Alliance & Infiniti

5.13. Toyota Motors: Lexus and Toyota

5.14. BAIC

5.15. BYD

5.16. CHANGAN

5.17. FCA: Alfa Romeo & Jeep 5.18. Geely

5.19. Great Wall

5.20. Honda

5.21. PSA

5.22. SAIC

5.23. Subaru



6. Appendix (8 pages)

6.1. Supporting information for other OEMs’ AD roadmap

6.2. Model availability by level of automation in Europe, 2015-2025

Request Detailed ToC & Sample Page at info@auto2xtech.com



