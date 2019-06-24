HPAPI USA 2019 – Insights into Accident Plans, Technological Innovations and Training

HPAPI USA 2019

SMi reports: Taro Pharmaceuticals, Purdue Pharma and Sakari Consultants to present at HPAPI USA taking place on October 21st – 22nd in Boston

BOSTON, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- With a massive growth within the HPAPI market, manufacturers cannot afford to be complacent in terms of staff training, utilization of approved technology and blueprint accident plans. Straying away from the correct procedures can have a massive affect on your business and industry.At the inaugural HPAPI USA conference , these issues will be discussed and give delegates the opportunity to hear from industry experts who will share their experiences and arm attendees with the safety strategies to implement into their organization.Ayasha Ovals from Taro Pharmaceuticals will provide a keynote address on Day One of the conference, where she will give insights into emergency procedures for HPAPI disasters and how to manage an accident, including long term cost savings, managing risk, fail-safe procedure and forward planning.Industrial hygiene and potent compound containment will be discussed by Joseph Grill, former Associate Director from Purdue Pharma, where he will share insights on common pitfalls in industrial hygiene, flexible containment and the potential of hastening R&D.Sakari Consultants, President & Principle, Patricia Weideman will focus on training and managing workers with HPAPI exposure, along with the best available techniques for cleaning and waste management. She will also look at technological innovations for containment and transfer technologies, ensuring staff are sufficiently trained and ensure they understand the equipment they are utilising.The programme with full speaker line-up is available to download at www.hpapi-usa.com/pr3 Plus, two HPAPI USA Post Conference Workshops will take place in Boston on October 23rd:Workshop A: The roadmap from assessing HPAPI hazards to containment implementation along with CDMO dynamics hosted by Dr Janet Gould, Principal Toxicologist, SafeBridge Consultants and Charlyn Reihamn, Principle Occupational Health Consultant, SafeBridge ConsultantsWorkshop B: How to sell your containment project to management: financial justification for containment solutions hosted by Dr David Eherts, Vice President Global EHS, Allergan IncFor those interested, an early bird saving of $300 is available for conference tickets booked before Friday 28th June. Register online at www.hpapi-usa.com/pr3 Sponsored by BSP Pharmaceuticals, LONZA, Minakem, SafeBridge ConsultantsConference: October 21st – 22ndWorkshops: October 23rdVenue: Sheraton Boston Hotel, USAFor delegate enquiries, please contact Fateja Begum on +44 (0)20 7827 6184 or fbegum@smi-online.co.ukFor sponsorship, exhibition and branding enquiries, please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6168 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries contact Neill Howard on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or nhoward@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.