Houston E-mail Marketing Company Opens New E-mail Marketing Division

HOUSTON, TEXAS, US, June 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greene Consulting Group, an Internet and email Marketing Consulting company operating in Houston, Texas, has today been recognized as being a front runner in the email marketing arena, announces today the official opening of their E-mail Marketing Division. This news coincides nicely with Greene Consulting Group's recent recognition as a community favorite, due to their efforts helping non-profit organizations and small and medium sized businesses, leverage email to sell more products and services including raising funds for non-profit community programs.

Greene Consulting Group has been operating in the Small and Medium Sized businesses market for Twenty-Three (23) Years and competes against notable businesses such as Rev-local, Reach Local and AT&T Business Solutions. They have been able to make such a strong impression on the market and gain reputation by providing large Agency digital marketing services at a boutique Agency price.

Maynard Greene, Greene Consulting Group's Director of Systems spoke about its recent recognition, expanding on some of the decisions and motivations that led the business to the level it's currently reached.

"When Greene Consulting Group was founded, it was made abundantly clear we wanted to be the kind of company that was known for being a company putting real value into the world by cutting through all the noise and generating REAL results. One of the biggest challenges we faced was educating SMBs on how to leverage email marketing to get more customers.

The problem is that it’s difficult for local businesses to know how to leverage email marketing to get more customers. And the good news is that it doesn’t have to be difficult, if you’ve got the right strategy.

Sending out emails is easy, but local businesses find out pretty quickly how important it is to send out the perfect email that catches the right attention and doesn’t end up in the trash, that’s the biggest challenge.

So, how does a local business leverage the power of email marketing? Here are a few specific principles:

• Make sure your content is something they want to consume.

• Don’t treat everyone the same - don’t send the same message to an existing customer that you would send to a potential customer.

• You have to warm them up, like you’re meeting someone for the first time, no one likes to be sold as soon as they meet you, you need a warming strategy.

Fortunately, with some good people behind us, and An unwavering dedication to staying up to date on the ongoing changes in the digital marketing and reputation management space and communicating the same to our business clients, we were able to overcome every obstacle and really hit our stride."

Maynard Greene also mentioned that Greene Consulting Group's future plans involve bundling Greene Consulting group services in budget friendly packages for SMBs. It's the hope of the company that in the future more and more small and medium sized businesses realize that not every marketing agency is out to take their money, that some, like Greene Consulting Group, are actually trying to add value.

Greene Consulting Group plans to maintain its position at the forefront of helping Local Small Businesses sell more products and services, for years to come, building on its success, finding new ways to serve its community, customers and the world at large.

For those that want to learn more they can go to https://digitalmarketing.gcg2.net where they can learn about Greene Consulting Group and E-mail Marketing. Or they can call us at (832) 671-2642.

