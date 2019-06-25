Saf-T-Lite "Trouble-Lights" still made in America - REALLY?

Launched in 2007, America's Business to Consumers provides consumers a venue for U.S. products. Saf-T-Lite "Trouble-Lights" Featured.

If every American purchase one U.S. made product per year the impact would be $9 billion. That creates an amazing amount of jobs for USA workers!”” — J. J. Anayannis

GAITHERSBURG, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- America's Business to Consumers Inc., (USAB2C.com) provides a venue for consumers to find U.S. made products. Given a choice between items made in America and similar items made overseas, consumers would rather buy the American product, according to a nationally representative survey by the Consumer Reports National Research Center.Made in USA products offered run the gamut from: toys, to tools, homegoods, towels, work & dress gloves, kitchen gear, work & trouble lights, decorative windmills, sunglasses, children's shoes, scissors, office clocks, nail clippers and more.This month, Saf-T-Lite work-lights are featured.Saf-T-Liteproducts are built tough for the professional user. Saf-T-Litefluorescent lights come with soft end caps, steel hooks, and tough polycarbonate outer tubes to last the long haul. The Saf-T-Litedesign concept is to build a cool operating light and protect all the electrical components inside a closed chamber.Established in 1962, General Mfg., Inc. was the first company to offer portable fluorescent lighting to the automotive aftermarket. At the time, the company operated out of a small shop in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The light design of a cool operating fluorescent lamp and all electrical components inside the light fixture protected by a hard outer tube and soft end caps necessitated a brand name that indicated the newfound safety. The Saf-T-Litebrand name quickly became recognized for its leadership in safety and durability.After great initial success, the owners felt the company was getting too big and decided to sell. The company was sold changing hands several times until 1986 when the current owners purchased General Mfg. and all of its assets. At the time of purchase, the company had 1 employee and two light offerings; a 15-watt fluorescent light and an incandescent trouble light.Today, General Mfg. has three facilities in Bluffton, Indiana, two for manufacturing and one for warehousing of raw materials. The product line has grown from a single fluorescent work light to hundreds of lighting, non-tipping wobble lights , and power supply products. Markets currently being served include Automotive Aftermarket, Industrial, Heating, Plumbing & HVAC, Hardware, Original Equipment Manufacturers, Government, Military, and numerous Specialty markets. .Why USAB2C?Chief Operations Officer George P. Hanos relayed, "USAB2C is a modern day marketplace in the tradition of the ancient Greek 'Agora'; a virtual channel where consumers and American manufacturers come together to exchange ideas, concerns and conduct business. On USAB2C.com, customers can browse an online catalog and order products sourced from USAB2C Certified American through a safe and secure website. The effort to uncover American made products is ongoing.”USAB2C founders are intent on providing USA products that minimize exposure to some inferior materials found at times in Asian imports, particularly seen in toys. The “Made in the USA News” section presents consumers with daily stories dealing with “PRODUCT RECALLS,” new product introductions and related retailing / safety news.Consumers can submit inquiries to USAB2C directly on the "CONTACT US" page: https://www.usab2c.com/page/contact About America's Business to Consumers Inc.America's Business to Consumers Inc. is a private company experienced in retail marketing, consumer research and e-Commerce. Established in 2007, USAB2C seeks to be a single source of American manufactured products. A site where consumers can find a multitude of products manufactured in the U.S. at a competitive price. The www.USAB2C.com web-portal, facilitates interactive communication between consumers and those “in-demand” products to numerous American manufacturers.The USAB2C team takes this occasion to sincerely wish consumers that 2019 will bring more success and happiness than any which has gone before!

"Can I find America Products - YES or NO?"



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.