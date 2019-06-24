Houston Search Engine Marketing and Optimization Company Opens SEO & SEM Division

SEO Components

Greene Consulting Group Opens Search Engine Marketing and Search Engine Optimization Division To Help Local Business Sell More Products and Services.

It's Not About the product...It's About the Audience"” — Maynard Greene

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, June 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greene Consulting Group, an Internet Marketing Consulting company operating in Houston, Texas, has today been recognized as being a front runner in the realm of SEM & SEO announces today the official opening of their Search Engine Marketing and Search Engine Optimization Division. This news coincides nicely with Greene Consulting Group's recent recognition as a community favorite, due to their efforts helping non-profit organizations and small and medium sized businesses, leverage the internet to sell more products and services including raising funds for non-profit community programs.

Greene Consulting Group has been operating in the Small and Medium Sized businesses market for Twenty-Three (23) Years and competes against notable businesses such as Rev-local, Reach Local and AT&T Business Solutions. They have been able to make such a strong impression on the market and gain reputation by providing large Agency digital marketing services at a boutique Agency price.

Maynard Greene, Greene Consulting Group's Director of Systems spoke about its recent recognition, expanding on some of the decisions and motivations that led the business to the level it's currently reached.

"When Greene Consulting Group was founded, it was made abundantly clear we wanted to be the kind of company that was known for being a company putting real value into the world by cutting through all the noise and generating REAL results. One of the biggest challenges we faced was educating SMBs on the importance leveraging the power of SEO & SEM to get more customers.

The problem is that it’s difficult for local businesses to know how to leverage an SEO plan to get more customers. And the good news is that it doesn’t have to be difficult, if you’ve got the right strategy.

There are millions of people looking for local businesses every day, what’s important is zoning in on the right kind of strategy using SEO that will allow local businesses to grab as much attention as possible and gain more customers.

Optimizing a website can appear to be an easy process, but local businesses find out pretty quickly that optimizing a website to attract and convert website visitors into actual customers is a huge challenge.

So, how does a local business leverage the power of SEO? Here are a few specific principles.

• Know your keywords - words that people type in as buyers instead of just as an interest.

• Know your numbers - in business, the numbers tell you what to do, don’t ignore them.

• Only market to people that are interested in what you have.

Fortunately, with some good people behind us, and An unwavering dedication to staying up to date on the ongoing changes in the digital marketing and reputation management space and communicating the same to our business clients, we were able to overcome every obstacle and really hit our stride."

Maynard Greene also mentioned that Greene Consulting Group's future plans involve bundling Greene Consulting group services in budget friendly packages for SMBs. It's the hope of the company that in the future more and more small and medium sized businesses realize that not every marketing agency is out to take their money, that some, like Greene Consulting Group, are actually trying to add value.

Greene Consulting Group plans to maintain its position at the forefront of helping Local Small Businesses sell more products and services, for years to come, building on its success, finding new ways to serve its community, customers and the world at large.

For those that want to learn more they can go to https://digitalmarketing.gcg2.net/seo-sem/ where they can learn about Greene Consulting Group and SEO & SEM. Or they can call us at (832) 671-2642.



