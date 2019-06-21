Powerhouse Attorney Takes on HIV-med Maker for Creating Damaging Drugs and Inflating Prices

SAN DIEGO, CALIF., USA, June 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning attorney, Robert K. Jenner of Jenner Law, P.C., to take on HIV-drug pharmaceutical giant, Gilead Sciences. Jenner and his team are filing lawsuits alleging Gilead’s misconduct surrounding its blockbuster antiretroviral medications containing tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF), namely, Viread, Stribild, Truvada, Atripla and Complera.

Gilead Sciences is in the hot seat and facing lawsuits nationwide that allege the company knowingly withheld, for more than a decade, a drug for the treatment of HIV that it knew was safer and more effective than a drug it had already put into the market.

Gilead developed two versions of tenofovir. One version is called Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate (TDF); and the other is called Tenofovir Alafenamide (TAF). Gilead ran studies, and had direct knowledge, that TAF was safer than TDF. TDF required a 300 mg dosage to be effective, while TAF required a 25 mg dosage to be effective. The higher the dose, the more side effects; the lower the dose, the fewer side effects.

Both a state and federal judge in California have upheld the lawsuits after Gilead filed motions to dismiss all claims, and hundreds of cases are now moving towards trial because it seems clear that the mega biotech corporation chose “profits over people.”

The litigation highlights the lengths to which Gilead allegedly went to profit on the backs of people living with HIV. As the LGBTQ community celebrates Pride month and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, Gilead is defending its alleged choices of inflating the prices of life-saving HIV drugs and refusing to release safer medications that would not have been as dangerous to the bones and kidneys of those taking these medications.

Attorney Robert K. Jenner of Jenner Law, P.C. has been an advocate for those living with HIV for more than three decades. He wrote the country’s first legal dissertation on the subject of acquired HIV through blood and blood products and continues to work on behalf of those living with HIV as he leads a consortium of attorneys dedicated to investigating Gilead. Jenner is the former chair of the AIDS Litigation Group of the American Association for Justice and has lectured internationally on the legal rights of people impacted by HIV and AIDS. Among the many accolades Mr. Jenner has received over his three decades of experience, he has twice been named as one of America’s 50 Most Influential Trial Lawyers by the National Trial Lawyers (2017, 2018).

By retaining Mr. Jenner’s law firm to represent you against rich and powerful corporations, you can rest assured you’re being represented by top attorneys with decades of experience fighting and winning for their clients. If you or a loved one took a TDF-containing HIV medication, such as Viread, Truvada, Stribild, Atripla or Complera, you may be entitled to financial compensation. Make sure you’re getting the best representation by signing up with Jenner Law.

