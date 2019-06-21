IT Management Corp. dba 101VOICE Receives 2019 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award

101VOICE Managed Cloud UCaaS Honored for Exceptional Innovation from the INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.

We recognize that the success of our customers lies within the simplicity and the rich functionality of their business communications. So, we are dedicated to providing the best UCaaS to our customers” — Arman Eghbali

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Management Corp. announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in person and online, has named 101VOICE as a 2019 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award winner.

101VOICE is a leading provider of UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) to schools and school districts, state, county, and local government organizations, healthcare, and commercial businesses across the US. “Since 2009, we have prided ourselves with offering state-of-the-art technologies and customized solutions built for businesses and their specific goals and requirements, in addition to the expected and traditional solutions every business demands,” said Arman Eghbali, President. “101VOICE provides a feature-rich family of cloud telephony tools and services for every business environment. Our unified communications platform includes all the necessary elements every business needs in today’s competitive, fast-paced environments, and much more. These include 101HUB, our premier collaboration platform providing web, audio, and video conferencing; 101TEXT, our cutting edge technologies for text marketing, broadcasting, harnessing the power of SMS, picture messaging (MMS), and social media marketing,” added Eghbali. Additionally, 101VOICE UCaaS offers mobility, security (HIPAA and PCI compliant), and 101LINK tools for analytics and integration. “We continue to innovate constantly, and expand the value we offer and deliver to customers with GalazyWiFi, our managed Wi-Fi platform, and GalaxyLTE, a new and unique service for Private LTE via CBRS.”

“It gives me great pleasure to honor 101VOICE as a 2019 recipient of TMC’s Unified Communications Product of the Year Award for their innovative solution, (Product),” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Our judges were very impressed with the ingenuity and excellence displayed by IT Management Corp in their groundbreaking work on UCaaS with the 101VOICE family of unified communications products and services.”



About 101VOICE

101VOICE is a product and service of IT Management Corporation. 101VOICE provides a broad family of integrated managed cloud telephony and unified communications (UCaaS) services. IT Management Corp dba 101VOICE is a recognized and rapidly growing company, recently added to the Inc 5000 list of fastest growing companies in the US. 101VOICE is HIPAA certified and PCI compliant. Service quality, competitive pricing, service reliability, and exceptional, top-notch customer service are the cornerstones of the value 101VOICE delivers to each and every 101VOICE customer. IT Management Corp offers a full range of services designed to keep IT networking systems operating smoothly and efficiently. Skilled technology consultants can help guide and assist customers in determining which services are best suited to optimize the performance of systems, covering the full spectrum from basic to advanced, with turn-key custom networking solutions.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue, INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com. Follow INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine on Twitter or join our Linked In group. Subscribe or visit www.itmag.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.