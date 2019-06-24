The Vitamin Shoppe® Deploys RetailNext Smart Store Analytics to Optimize In-Store Shopping Experiences

National retailer of nutritional supplements utilizes data-driven approaches to ensure best-in-class customer experiences

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, RetailNext Inc., the worldwide leader in retail IoT and smart store analytics for optimizing shopper experiences, announced the rollout of its retail analytics solutions across the full line of The Vitamin Shoppe stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. RetailNext launched a 75-store pilot with The Vitamin Shoppe in December and after demonstrated success, completed deployment across the 770 store fleet in two months.“The customer is at the heart of every decision we make at The Vitamin Shoppe, and we are delighted to be integrating RetailNext’s technology solutions to ensure our stores continually operate in the personalized manner our customers have come to expect,” said Sharon Leite, chief executive officer of The Vitamin Shoppe. “Real-time analytics will empower our teams to more effectively operate our stores and help us guide customers towards the right solutions for their individual goals, ensuring The Vitamin Shoppe experience matches our unparalleled quality of products and services.”The Vitamin Shoppe measures success by providing a fulfilling customer experience to each and every visitor, in-store and online. The company aims to help its customers become their best selves, however they define it, and act as a trusted source for quality products, innovation and expertise. Its knowledgeable store associates are put through six months of rigorous product education so they can properly coach their customers and help demystify the experience of shopping for vitamins and supplements.“RetailNext is honored to have been selected by The Vitamin Shoppe as its smart store solution provider as it optimizes the in-store shopping experience for its customers,” said Alexei Agratchev , co-founder and chief executive officer of RetailNext. “In the past several years, there has been a near exponential growth in the deployment of IoT-powered retail analytics platforms, with innovative and creative brands like The Vitamin Shoppe recognizing the value associated with deep insights into today’s shoppers and their shopping behaviors, preferences, and values, and in turn developing extraordinary shopping experiences, both online and offline.”About RetailNextThe first retail vertical IoT platform to bring e-commerce style shopper analytics to brick-and-mortar stores, brands and malls, RetailNext is a pioneer in focusing entirely on optimizing shopper experiences. Through its centralized SaaS platform, RetailNext automatically collects and analyzes shopper behavior data, providing retailers with insights to improve the shopper experience real time.More than 450 retailers in over 85 countries have adopted RetailNext's analytics software and retail expertise to better understand the shopper journey in order to foster long-term shopper loyalty, increase same-store sales and eliminate unnecessary costs. RetailNext is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. Learn more at www.retailnext.net Follow the #ConnectedJourney and #SmartStore conversations on Twitter @RetailNext.About Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE:VSI)Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. is an omnichannel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle company based in Secaucus, New Jersey. In its stores and on its website, the company carries a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including: vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty aids. In addition to offering products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppealso carries products under The Vitamin Shoppe, BodyTech, True Athlete, MyTrition, plnt, and ProBioCarebrands. The Vitamin Shoppe conducts business through more than 775 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements retail banners, and through its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com ###Media Contacts:Ray HartjenRetailNext, Inc.(925) 895-5441ray.hartjen@retailnext.netRetailNext Inc. and RetailNext are trademarks of RetailNext Inc. in the United States.



