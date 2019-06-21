Microsoft Extends Its Technical Partnership With HMS Software For A 24th Year

The technical alliance between HMS and Microsoft and started in the 90s. Microsoft announced that HMS has qualified as a Silver-certified partner through 2020.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, June 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HMS Software, the publisher of TimeControl, one of the world's most popular timesheet systems has announced today that they have renewed their technical alliance with Microsoft for the 2019/2020 season. This relationship is one of the oldest technical alliances in the computer industry. This will be the 24th consecutive year the two firms have had a formal technical partnership.

“The relationship between Microsoft and HMS has deep roots,” says Chris Vandersluis, President of HMS Software. “It started back in 1995 with the integration of our TimeControl timesheet system and Microsoft Project but it has evolved so much further over the years. TimeControl is now part of so many Microsoft technologies from Windows Server to SharePoint and SharePoint Online and Dynamics and, of course Project. But, it is the relationships between people that are so profound. Over the last two and a half decades, HMS and Microsoft have done marketing together, sales together, development and technical support together.”

HMS Software’s TimeControl timesheet has had an integration with every version of Microsoft Project since 1995. The integration has evolved with new versions of Project. It now supports Microsoft Project, Microsoft Project Online, Microsoft Project Server and many other Microsoft products like SharePoint and Excel.

Microsoft has announced that HMS Software has qualified as a partner this year in the Project and Portfolio Management category. To qualify for these programs, HMS submitted TimeControl to Microsoft’s rigorous 3rd party product testing and had a number of staff members pass Microsoft Certified Professional certifications. HMS reports that this is the first of what will be several Microsoft Partner certifications it will achieve this year.

Microsoft technology is used to deliver both TimeControl and TimeControl Online, HMS Software’s in-the-cloud timesheet service. Other technologies used can vary from client to client. Windows Server is the platform for the server and some clients will combine that with Microsoft Project, Project Server, Project Online, SharePoint, Dynamics or SQL Server.

Using HMS Software’s TimeControl with Microsoft technologies allows clients to enhance their business processes to comply with numerous timesheet requirements such as simultaneous project tracking, billing, HR management, payroll, job costing and auditable governance such as R&D tax credits, DCAA or Sarbanes-Oxley requirements.

HMS has created a resources portal to help identify which Microsoft technologies can be advantageous when using TimeControl. The portal includes numerous resources including white papers, webcasts, PowerPoint presentations and more. The TimeControl Microsoft Technology Portal can be found at: Microsoft.TimeControl.com.



