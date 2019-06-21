Nutrigenomix wins 2019 NutraIngredients Award in Geneva for best Personalized Nutrition Initiative

Nutrigenomix Sport Report

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, June 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nutrigenomix Inc., a global leader in genetic testing for personalized nutrition, is pleased to announce their recent win at the 2019 NutraIngredients Awards in Geneva, Switzerland. The company took home first prize in the Personalised Nutrition Initiative Category with their Personalised Sport Nutrition & Performance Report “ Nutrigenomix-Sport ”, which is a genetic test now used by many professional sports teams to provide customized nutrition recommendations.Nutrigenomix is at the forefront of a rapidly growing field that is developing DNA-based nutrition and performance-related advice for athletes. It is also one of the only genetic testing companies in the world supporting novel research on nutrition, genetics and athletic performance at several universities around the world. “Our research program at the University of Toronto focuses on nutrigenomics for sport, and our previous findings have contributed to the development of Nutrigenomix-Sport,” says Dr. Nanci Guest, a sport dietitian who is the sport science lead on the Nutrigenomix team. “Our research is ongoing and current projects have yielded exciting new results that will be incorporated into an expanded sport test”.Nutrigenomix-Sport is being offered by sport dietitians, nutritionists, physicians, coaches, and trainers and has provided benefits to athletes of all levels. “I have used Nutrigenomix Sport with many of my athletes and I’ve seen first-hand how their performance improved, once their nutrition was optimized and aligned with their genetics” says Jorie Janzen, a Sport Dietitian who has been working with Canadian Olympians and NHL players for several years. “And it’s not just my elite athletes. My fitness clients and even my weekend warriors are enthusiastic about having me design them a DNA-based diet so they can perform their best.” she adds.The test includes genetic markers that have been shown to affect nutrient metabolism, food intolerances, body composition, eating behaviors and cardiometabolic fitness. The customized report provides each client with personalized dietary recommendations on vitamins, minerals as well as optimal levels of protein, fats and carbohydrates to help improve performance in fitness enthusiasts and athletes alike. Studies show that personalized information is a powerful motivator to improve adherence to dietary advice. Dr. Ahmed El-Sohemy and his team of researchers at the University of Toronto conducted the first randomized controlled trial of DNA-based dietary recommendations on eating behaviors. “Individuals who receive DNA-based dietary advice are much more likely to follow the recommendations they’re given,” said Dr. El-Sohemy. “This results in greater improvements to their diet, which directly impacts their health, body composition and performance”.With offices in Canada, UK, Australia, Brazil and the United States, Nutrigenomix has been expanding rapidly to meet the growing demands by healthcare and fitness professionals, as well as consumers, for a high-quality genetic testing service. Being the only nutrigenetics testing company worldwide that was established at a major university, the University of Toronto, Nutrigenomix is regarded as one of the most trusted sources of genetic information for personalized nutrition.# # #ABOUT NUTRIGENOMIXNutrigenomix Inc. was founded in 2011 as a University of Toronto start-up biotechnology company that is dedicated to empowering healthcare professionals and their clients with comprehensive genomic information, with the ultimate goal of improving health and performance through precision nutrition. The company has a network of over 8,000 practitioners in 35 countries plus exclusive distributors in 10 other countries. The personalized nutrition reports are available in 8 languages and the current 45-gene test panel is available for health, sport and fertility. The company recently launched the world’s first genetic test for plant-based personalized nutrition, suitable for those following a vegan or vegetarian diet. For more information visit Nutrigenomix.com or email info@nutrigenomix.com.



