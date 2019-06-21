OSEHRA Releases popHealth v6.0

OSEHRA is pleased to announce the release of Version 6.0 of the popHealth® open source clinical quality measure database and reporting engine.

Although popHealth was initially developed to generate analytics necessary for meaningful use certification, it is now seen as the principal tool for tracking care outcomes in multiple settings.” — Peter Li

VIENNA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Open Source Electronic Health Record Alliance (OSEHRA), a nonprofit membership organization dedicated to accelerating innovation through open source strategy, is pleased to announce the release of Version 6.0 of the popHealth® open source clinical quality measure database and reporting engine. This new release is certified for the 2015 Edition Health IT Module certification for Clinical Quality Measure (CQM) reporting criteria: (c)2-4, (d)1-3, (g)4, and (g)5 for the calendar year 2019 performance period – see Certified HIT Product Listing.

This release is the culmination of collective efforts by members of the OSEHRA popHealth Steering Work Group and the Developer Open Source Project Group. In particular, the Alabama Medicaid Agency provided all of development resources to achieve the certification for the 2019 performance period. Organizational Members Medsphere, Oroville Hospital, and Zato Health collaborated with other organizations in the community to provide expert advice and testing support. Zato Health also helped defray the cost of the 2015 edition certification.

“Although popHealth was initially developed to generate analytics necessary for meaningful use certification, it is now seen as the principal tool for tracking care outcomes in multiple settings,” said Peter Li, Director of Engineering at OSEHRA. “This v6.0 release is a major achievement – it is equivalent to remodeling a house where the outer shell remains, but all internal compartments have been stripped out and updated. We are pleased that it now works with the 2019 CQL-based measures and has been certified for the 2019 reporting period using the Cypress 4.0.3 testing tool.”

Major features of v6.0 include:

• Support for c2, c3, and c4 certification criteria;

• Support of the eCQM for the 2019 reporting period: 56 EP/EC and 16 EH eCQMs;

• Updated HDS to conform with the latest QRDA CAT1 R5 and CAT 3 R2.1 standards;

• Migration utility for migrating v5.1 patient database to v6.0;

• Validated QRDA CAT1 document for conformance to CMS submission requirement for the hospital quality reporting programs; and

• Displays measure logic in Clinical Quality Language (CQL).

Currently, popHealth is in use by state Medicaid organizations, community health centers, EHR vendors, and hospital systems as either a standalone system or a Certified Health IT module for CQM reporting. For more information, or to participate in this open source project, please go to https://www.osehra.org/popHealth. Interested parties may download v6.0 here- https://github.com/OSEHRA/popHealth/wiki/Installation-v6.0. OSEHRA welcomes interested individuals to participate in our active and diverse community. Membership is open to both individuals and organizations and offers the ability to join and contribute to OSEHRA Working Groups, Discussion Groups, and Open Source Projects. For more information, please visit https://www.osehra.org/content/joining-osehra.

OSEHRA is a nonprofit membership organization dedicated to accelerating innovation through open source strategy, with an emphasis on electronic health records. Founded in 2011, OSEHRA has fostered a robust open source community with over 600 registered members representing 300+ industry, academic, and government organizations globally. OSEHRA supports an open, collaborative community engaged in a variety of open source projects, including EHR implementations, synthetic patient data, open architecture strategy, open APIs, cloud strategies, and other IT activities. To support these efforts, OSEHRA hosts software repositories, an online testing and development support infrastructure, and an online framework for collaborative work groups. OSEHRA is a member of numerous industry associations including the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS), Health Level 7 (HL7), Open Source Initiative (OSI), and Integrating the Healthcare Enterprise (IHE).





