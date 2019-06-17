OCP Finds New Home at OSEHRA

OSEHRA welcomes a major code contribution from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Agency (SAMHSA).

This advanced technology tool enhances a provider’s ability to make informed decisions leading to better patient outcomes.” — Wilson Washington, PhD

VIENNA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Open Source Electronic Health Record Alliance (OSEHRA), a nonprofit membership organization dedicated to accelerating innovation through open source strategy, is pleased to welcome a major code contribution from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Agency (SAMHSA). The complete Omnibus Care Plan (OCP) Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR®) and SMART on FHIR Infrastructure, including the Care Coordination and Consent Management code package, contributed using the Apache License Version 2.0, has been delivered to OSEHRA and is now available for the healthcare community.

“OCP is the 21st Century solution to quickly create and deliver healthcare-related applications,” said Kenneth Salyards, Information Management Specialist at SAMHSA. “This advanced technology tool enhances a provider’s ability to make informed decisions leading to better patient outcomes,” added SAMHSA’s Wilson Washington, PhD, Senior Public Health Advisor. “The opportunity to have the OCP hosted by OSEHRA delivers an application infrastructure that can be extended using SMART on FHIR.”

OCP was developed by SAMHSA to facilitate seamless, patient-centered care coordination across multiple care providers. While many Health IT frameworks are designed primarily for episodic encounters within a single care organization, OCP is designed to link numerous organizations and services to follow the reality of a patient’s care journey from referral to registration, screening, treatment, and discharge.

“This comprehensive software package is a significant contribution to healthcare,” said Seong K. Mun, PhD, President and CEO of OSEHRA. “It leads the way in a time when many organizations are struggling to implement patient-centered care coordination with multiple providers and community organizations. We applaud SAMHSA's effort in developing this package, especially their strategy of applying open source best practices from inception, rather than as an afterthought.”

The full OCP software package can be downloaded from the OSEHRA GitHub. Moving forward, OSEHRA will serve as the custodian of the OCP code. An OSEHRA Work Group will be established through which the open source community can participate and submit future code contributions. OSEHRA Organizational Member BookZurman already plans to participate, having designed and launched CareNexus™, a pilot variation that incorporates OCP code. BookZurman has already completed updates and improvements to the OCP software package with this implementation by porting it to Microsoft’s Azure and adding Kubernetes.

“Supporting SAMHSA, we were pleased to help solve a dynamic interoperability challenge for the healthcare community in a standards-based way,” said Brian Book, President of BookZurman. “Now, we’re able to take the government’s vision and bring it to patients by commercializing this care coordination platform with CareNexusTM. BookZurman is excited to demo CareNexusTM – and how it puts patients at the center of care – at OSEHRA’s 8th Annual Open Source Summit, July 9 – 10, outside Washington, D.C.” Registration information for OSEHRA's Annual Summit can be found at http://summit.osehra.org.

For more information about this initiative, visit www.osehra.org.

###

OSEHRA is a nonprofit membership organization dedicated to accelerating innovation through open source strategy, with an emphasis on electronic health records. Founded in 2011, OSEHRA has fostered a robust open source community with over 600 registered members representing 300+ industry, academic, and government organizations globally. OSEHRA supports an open, collaborative community engaged in a variety of open source projects, including EHR implementations, synthetic patient data, open architecture strategy, open APIs, cloud strategies, and other IT activities. To support these efforts, OSEHRA hosts software repositories, an online testing and development support infrastructure, and an online framework for collaborative work groups. OSEHRA is a member of numerous industry associations including the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS), Health Level 7 (HL7), Open Source Initiative (OSI), and Integrating the Healthcare Enterprise (IHE).

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA)(www.samhsa.gov) is the agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that leads public health efforts to advance the behavioral health of the nation. SAMHSA's mission is to reduce the impact of substance abuse and mental illness on America's communities.

BookZurman (BZ)(www.bookzurman.com) is a consulting firm that bridges the gap between healthcare and technology for a better patient experience. By leading conversations that connect caregivers and patients, Team BZ is driven to help resolve the challenge of healthcare interoperability to enhance care through the interpretation, implementation and transformation of timely and integrated data. With more than 100 cumulative years of experience in the healthcare IT space, Team BZ focuses on standards and interoperability, informatics architecture and clinical decision support to empower caregivers to transform the future of healthcare – one patient at a time.



