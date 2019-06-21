Registration Opens For 18th Annual Benelux Infrastructure Forum

Benelux Infrastructure Forum 2019

SMi Reports: Registration is now open for the 18th annual Benelux Infrastructure Forum, which will be returning to Amsterdam this November.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The industry-leading event for the Benelux region; Benelux Infrastructure Forum , is returning to Amsterdam on the 20th and 21st November 2019 for its 18th consecutive year.The urgency to decrease the reliance of fossil fuels and transition to renewable energy sources has led to a major shift in the Benelux region towards offshore wind /geothermal power/solar power plant production and subsequently a requirement of different financing for these types of plants.For this reason, Benelux infrastructure Forum will focus on exploring new financing mechanisms and alternative markets for future sustainable investments in the Benelux region. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet, network and participate in panel discussions and debates with industry experts and professionals ranging from banks, infrastructure developers, and institutional investors, to lawyers, government agencies, financiers and regulators.The two-day meeting will delve into various financing options within the Benelux region for infrastructure projects, including Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), project bonds, pension funds, refinancing, government funding, green bonds, and many more.• Join the only conference tailored to the specific issues the Benelux region faces• Hear the Dutch Ministry of Finance highlight what future investment opportunities are available in the Dutch market• Understand how the EFSI in Flanders will facilitate investment in the region by bearing a part of the risk• Case study updates from major projects in the region focusing on offshore wind, geothermal power and digital infrastructure• Gain insight into the developments and projects are happening in the Port of Amsterdam• Explore the different financing models available for renewable projects to ensure success• Learn how green hydrogen has become an emerging technology within Europe and its combination with offshore wind• Discover what makes investments in the digital infrastructure so attractive to infrastructure investors and how an open-access fibre network can be financed• Exclusive networking opportunities with key opinion leaders and decision makers at the forefront of the marketAttendees of this year’s event will receive exclusive insight into the recent trends in project financing for infrastructure in the Benelux area, get a detailed look at international investment into Benelux infrastructure, explore further investment opportunities in renewable energy, and evaluate new mechanisms of investment.More information can be found on the website, including the latest brochure which is now available to download, and how to book your place: http://www.beneluxconf.com/einpr Book your place by 28th June and receive a £300 discount.For sponsorship and delegate enquiries, please contact Andrew Gibbons on +44 (0) 207 827 6156 or agibbons@smi-online.co.ukBenelux Infrastructure Forum20th – 21st November 2019Apollo Hotel, Amsterdam, Netherlands---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



