Memorable Meeting experiences at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

Ancient island traditions serve as an inspiration for our innovative healthy meeting experiences. Our aim is to create result-driven events that leave participants feeling fit and healthy.” — Karim Tayach

NUSA DUA, BALI, INDONESIA, June 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Channeling the natural, transformative elements of the tropical island of Bali, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is offering an exclusive range of healthy meeting experiences: Detox Journey, Energy Boost and Revitalizing Secret. Combined with an excellent array of conference venues, modern business facilities, and team of professional event organizers, the luxury beachfront resort makes an inspired choice for destination meetings and corporate retreats.

“Ancient island traditions serve as an inspiration for our innovative healthy meeting experiences, which include nutritious food, fun team building activities and wellness breaks. Our aim is to create result-driven events that strengthen business relationships, boost team morale and leave participants feeling fit and healthy,” says General Manager Karim Tayach.

The Energy Boost - Healthy Meeting Package starts with a 20-minute early morning jog on the resort’s pristine white sand beach, followed by a healthy, organic breakfast which includes the freshest fruit, juices, smoothies, granola, low fat natural yogurt, egg white omelets and whole grain toast.

Meeting rooms are available for 4-6 hours and set up with recycled paper and stationery, fresh and dry fruit, walnuts, natural juices and dark chocolate bars. A mid-morning Wellness Break provides the opportunity for 15 minute stretching, and a refreshing array of infused water, while an afternoon Juice Break includes muesli bars and array of juices, such as ‘Energizing’ made with coriander, mango and ginger, and ‘Purifying’ which blends carrot, orange and honey.



A three-course nutritious and organic lunch is included, comprised of salmon rolls with low fat cream cheese, quinoa with feta salad, grilled chicken and homemade jelly with soy ice creams. The day concludes with a fun team building exercise such as a group surfing class or beach volley ball competition.

All meeting packages at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali come with choice of venues within the renowned cliff top conference center, from break out meeting rooms to stylish board room, each with state-of-the-art business facilities. Enticing residential packages are also offered.

For more information on staging destination meetings, conferences and corporate retreats on the beautiful tropical island of Bali please contact the resort’s meeting planner at rcbalisawanganccs@ritzcarlton.com .

About The Ritz-Carlton, Bali.

Located on a stunning beachfront combining with a dramatic clifftop setting, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is a luxurious resort offering an elegant tropical ambience. Featuring tranquil views over the azure waters of the Indian Ocean the resort has 279 spacious suites and 34 expansive best villas in Bali, providing the sheerest of contemporary Balinese luxury. Along the foreshore are The Ritz-Carlton Club®, six stylish dining venues, an indulgent and exotic marine-inspired Spa, and fun, recreational activities for children of all ages at Ritz Kids. A glamorous beachfront wedding chapel, makes an idyllic setting for destination weddings, while a range of outdoor event venue and extravagant spaces provide the perfect scene for celebratory events and wedding reception in Bali. Well-appointed conference venues, luxurious meeting spaces, customizable residential packages and experienced organizers also entice those looking to create inspired MICE Tourism events in Bali. Whether work, pleasure or romance is on the agenda, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is the place to make memories that last a lifetime. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Youtube, LinkedIn, wechat id: ritzcarltonbali .



