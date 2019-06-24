Israeli MoD to provide exclusive insight on Israel’s export controls at the Defence Exports 2019 Conference

Defence Exports 2019

SMi Reports: A senior expert from the Israeli MoD will be presenting at the 14th Annual Defence Exports conference in Amsterdam this September

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 14th Annual Defence Exports conference , taking place on 25th – 26th September 2019 in Amsterdam, is a truly global event where delegates will hear from government speakers and senior international trade compliance professionals from around the world on regulation controls.For those interested in attending Defence Exports 2019 , the £200 early bird discount is expiring on 28th June. Places can be booked online at www.defence-exports.com/einpress New for this year’s event is an exclusive insight on Israel’s export controls presented by Racheli Chen, Director, DECA (Defence Export Control Agency), Israeli Ministry of Defence.Racheli’s presentation is on ‘Defence Export Controls – Aspects & Challenges’ and it will cover:• Key focuses and challenges for DECA• Ensuring effective enforcement of regulations• Reform to dual-use cyber-related products and services• Case studies and best practices when trading with IsraelThe event brochure, with the full programme, speaker line-up and workshop agendas, is available to download at www.defence-exports.com/einpress Defence Exports 2019 will be hosting four half-day pre & post conference workshops, including:Workshop A on Tuesday 24th September: Jurisdiction, Classification, and Licensing: How to Police Your U.S. Suppliers, hosted by Global Legal Services and BAE SystemsWorkshop B on Tuesday 24th September: Managing Export compliance with U.S. suppliers: Essential knowledge on License Exceptions, U.S. Re-Export Controls, and Catch-All’s, hosted by Department of Commerce, Bureau of Industry and SecurityWorkshop C on Friday 27th September: The Identification and Management of Export Controlled Technical Information within the UK Ministry of Defence , hosted by UK MoDWorkshop D on Friday 27th September: Defense and Dual-Use Export Controls of Asia Pacific Countries, hosted by Nash Global Trade Services (Limited availability)Registration and more information on the workshops can be found on the event website Defence Exports ConferenceWorkshops: 24th and 27th September 2019Conference: 25th – 26th September 2019Amsterdam, NetherlandsSponsored by FTI Consulting, OCR and PillsburyFor sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 / smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 20 7827 6054 / jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group: Established since 1993, SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.