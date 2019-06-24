IT Governance launches Operation Cyber Secure, a 5-week boot camp to help organisations implement a cyber security plan

ELY, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Governance, the leading provider of privacy and cyber risk management solutions, has launched its new Operation Cyber Secure campaign.

It aims to provide organisations with guidance on the measures and controls that can help prepare, prevent and respond to cyber threats.

Alan Calder, founder and executive chairman of IT Governance, said: “Effective cyber security is about competent people implementing management frameworks, supported by investment in infrastructure and staff training. After all, cyber criminals are already major investors in malware development and attack capability.

“Organisations must take a definitive step towards transforming their security posture. Operation Cyber Secure is our contribution, helping organisations win the war against cyber criminals as well as identify, detect and protect their data and valuable information from breaches and other cyber security incidents.”

As part of Operation Cyber Secure, professionals are encouraged to take a simple one-minute test, which will provide a snapshot of their organisation’s cyber preparedness and offers guidance on the measures required to fill the gaps in its cyber and data protection defences.

The five-week boot camp is designed to provide organisations with cyber security advice and guidance, giving them an overview of the five defensive measures a cyber security plan should include and helping them understand the benefits and risks associated with each one, as well as how to build a business case for implementing them.

Alan Calder will also deliver a cyber resilience webinar series that aims to provide a deeper understanding of how to develop a cyber security strategy and discusses the importance of standards and supporting frameworks in achieving cyber resilience.

For more information about IT Governance’s Operation Cyber Secure, visit the website, email servicecentre@itgovernance.co.uk or call +44 (0)333 800 7000.



