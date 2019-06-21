The Great Buddha acquired Guinness World Record - A trip of reconciliation and co-prosperity revealed in Hualian

168m The Great Buddha Guinness World Record Certification of 168M

Taiwan Awareness Earth Association hold “The Great Buddha Guinness World Record Certification” in beautiful Hualian.

TAIWAN, TAIPEI, June 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taiwan Awareness Earth Association hold “The Great Buddha Guinness World Record Certification” in beautiful Hualian, with unique scenery of mountains and resonate with glittering water, and gathered winds, misty fog accompanied with mountains and the ocean, this is a perfect jewelry place. The Chairman says they designed this activity “The Great Buddha welcoming the first sun” during summer solstice. Through this activity─ “The Great Buddha adorned happily as gold” held in Hualian Huilan, allowing people to find peace in heart, and find themselves easily and happily between the mountains and the oceanThe head of Xu Yuwei of Hualien County said that Hualien has the most special terrain and diverse cultural atmosphere of the whole Taiwan. We sincerely welcome friends from all over the world to come to Hualien Huilan to participate in the Great Buddha Guinness World Record Certification ceremony. In the meantime taste the beauty of Hualien. Now the new county government team will continue to promote the development of culture, education, tourism and other aspects, so that the back of the Hualien strides forward, making Hualien a dazzling international city.Mr. Hong Qizhen, a teacher of the Century Zen Master, is dedicated to the work of the Great Buddha of the Century, the creator of the largest painting of Guinness World Record, calmly telling that to reconcile with all the disturb in the society, why not get close to the Great Buddha. "Where is the Buddha, where is the happiness", at the foot of the Buddha, everywhere is a place to meditate, and there is always the most beautiful right-now. This art work draws a pace of tranquil in the heart on the canvas of conflict environment.The former president of the Uni-President Enterprises Corporation Lin Cangsheng said, "The Great Buddha of the Century, the Great Reconciliation", and lead many people to contemplate with quantum mechanical effects, making good use of the compassion of the Buddha, and combine the tourism industry, culture, art, etc. to find a peaceful space in the chaotic world. Let everyone be more charitable, tolerant, stay away from disputes, and find real happiness in the heart. In addition to combining the elements of Hualien in the local area, this event also attracted more people to experience the artistic Zen, and came to Hualien to see the meditation of the Buddha's art.One of the organizers, the Chairman of TLDC, Qiu Fusheng said that on June 21st, there were a series of important activities including: "The Great Buddha Guinness World Record Certification”, “the opening of Wu Bao-chun Bakery” and “the first sail of Lanque”…etc. No matter how much dispute in the outside world, by going through the great reconciliation of the century, and the cooperation between the officials and the academic field, which truly reveal the concept of “respect, reconciliation and acceptance” multi-faceted and loving peace.The participating public can also enjoy the rare opportunities such as getting close to the blessings of the Great Buddha and the Lama practice. People are able to experience the freedom and happiness under the positive power of the Great Buddha, and feel the righteousness of the sky, the earth, and the people with eyes closed. And experience the blessings of the Great Buddha everywhere. It can let the body fully relaxed and give the body, mind and soul a rare and pure space.Passing through the bustling glory, have been seeing all the chaos. On the summer solstice of June 21, take your slow pace, and tranquilize your heart. You can visit "New heavenly Paradise" in Hualien Huilan bay and have fun together with everyone. "The Great Buddha Guinness World Record Certification "reconciles all the living beings and help them find themselves to do what they love with positive energy.，



