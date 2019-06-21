Official Past Delegates List for 5th Annual Airborne ISR Conference Released

Airborne ISR 2019

The 2017-2018 past attendees list for the 5th Annual Airborne ISR Conference has recently been released and is available to download on the event website.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi’s Airborne ISR Conference is set to return to London, UK on the 23rd and 24th October, bringing together an international gathering of expert military and industry speakers to discuss and provide invaluable insight of an increasingly important topic in the world of defence.This year’s event will focus on: Delivering interoperability in unmanned systems, developments in manned ISR platforms, maritime patrol and ISR, utilising, automating and federating data dissemination technology, rotary ISR developments, and much more.In anticipation of the meeting, a comprehensive list of past delegates has been released and is now available for download on the event website , along with the latest conference brochure. The list outlines the 2017-2018 attendees ordered by organisation, job title, country, and past sponsors, giving prospective delegates an idea of the international organisations they can expect to meet and network with at this year’s highly-anticipated conference.Snapshot of Past Attending Organisations Includes:• Airbus• BAE Systems• Belgian Air Force• Boeing Defence UK• British Army• DE&S UK MoD• DND/CAF• DSTL• EU Naval Force• Eutelsat• German Air Force• German Naval Air Command• Hellenic Air Force• Intelsat• Kroll-Computer Leonardo• Lockheed Martin UK• The Netherlands MoD• UK MoD BATCIS Delivery Team• NATO Airborne Early Warning & Control (NEW&C) Force Command• NATO Industrial Action Group (NIAG)• New Zealand Defence Force• Polish Armed Forces• RAF• Rafael Advanced Defence Systems• Royal Australian Air Force• Royal Netherlands Air Force• Republic of Singapore Air Force• Saab• Singapore Armed Forces• Thales UK• Turkish Air Force• UAE GHQ• United States Air Force• Viasat• XTAR• And many more, the full list is available to download on the event website.The last two years of Airborne ISR has welcomed over 55 different leading military organisations from all over the globe, with attendees hailing from Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Greece, Israel, Netherlands, Sweden, Turkey, UK, USA, New Zealand, Poland, Singapore and many more, highlighting the truly global element of the conference.Delegates will have the opportunity of networking with a host of ISR professionals, as well as hearing high-level briefings on the latest developments from a diverse range of nations, the adoption and integration of 5th generation platforms and ISR infrastructure, and the future of ISR.The full two-day agenda is available on the event website, as well as the speaker line-up. Find more exclusive content, including the full past delegates list, brochure, and much more at http://www.airborne-isr.net/einpr . Register by 28th June to save £300.Airborne ISR Conference23rd – 24th October 2019Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKGold Sponsor: LeonardoSponsor: Airbus---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



