Australia’s Katrina McCarter To Detail 7 Key Global Mom Future Trends At M2Moms® The Marketing to Moms Conference

New technology and cultural forces are changing the marketing to moms landscape

“There are key mum segments that are being overlooked and it’s costing brands valuable sales and profit” — Katrina McCarter Founder/CEO Marketing to Mums

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Mothers are the powerhouse of the global economy,” according to Katrina McCarter, Founder/CEO, Marketing to Mums . “They’re responsible for 80% of consumer spending.” Previewing her presentation at M2Moms®- The Marketing to Moms Conference , McCarter said, “There are key mum segments that are being overlooked and it’s costing brands valuable sales and profit. I’ll share an overview of those mum segments and detail the seven key marketing to mums success factors critical to building brands over the next ten years.” M2Momsis presented by The Center for Positive Marketing at Fordham University. It is attended by national and global brand marketing executives who attend to learn how to build more business with moms. It will be held October 16 & 17, 2019, at Fordham’s NYC Lincoln Center campus.The Mother of All OpportunitiesThe Melbourne, Australia based McCarter, who was voted best speaker at M2Moms2018, explained, “The seven key factors for future success are: Rise of the Sharing Economy, Importance of Understanding Mums Moments, Growth of Femtech, Micro Niching, Role of Voice, Experiential Marketing, and Purpose. Brands who are able to tap into these factors will gain a significant category wide competitive advantage over the coming decade.” She is the best-selling author of Marketing to Mums and the soon to be published, The Mother of All Opportunities. "Like my presentation my new book shines a light on the opportunities which abound by deeply understanding mothers across the world. It’s written for Board Directors, C Suite and senior marketing executives to help them identify growth drivers over the next decade. And it includes recommendations from leading brands including Volvo, Unilever, J&J, Expedia, Milk Stork and more.”2019 Highlights:“In addition to Katrina’s presentation, this year’s new sessions & topics include a look at the moms market in China. It absolutely dwarfs the US market. Every year 17 million new babies are born in China versus only 4 million new US babies,” added Nan McCann, M2Momsproducer. “We’ll also be especially focusing on tech with segments on how moms and women are using every screen at their disposal to network, search, get advice, recommend, shop & buy. The tech sessions & media discussions will be presented by Google, Facebook, YouTube, Foursquare, JetBlack, Instagram and Edison Research. Additionally, we’ll study how “smart” innovation is changing the home environment. Plus, we’ll examine how intergenerational marketing has become a key component of marketing to moms and women. But, probably our most timely new presentations will look at the very real differences between millennial moms and women and the massive emerging cohort of Gen Z moms and women!”Creative Engagement & Awards:“It’s not all work, to stimulate everyone’s creative juices we’re introducing our first ever female targeted startup “Shark Tank” featuring quick elevator pitches with a cash prize to the winner voted by the audience. Plus, in keeping with our annual traditions we’ll present our “Mom First” & “This Woman Means Business” Awards. The “Mom First” Award is given to a mom who saw and successfully pursued a business opportunity she discovered while being a mom. The “This Women Means Business” Award is presented to a proven business leader… an innovator and visionary…who in words and actions recognizes that women can be a transforming economic force in the world today…that for every successful enterprise, women mean business.”About Katrina McCarter:Katrina McCarterFounder/CEOMarketing to MumsKatrina is founder and CEO of Marketing to Mums, a marketing and research consultancy in Melbourne, Australia. She is a marketing strategist who specializes in understanding mothers as a powerful market sector, through experience and research.Katrina is the author of best-selling book, Marketing to Mums, and is highly regarded for her creative growth strategies and her ability to negotiate strategic partnerships to increase sales and profits in selling to mums. An award-winning businesswoman and mother of three, Katrina is a sought after international speaker and a regular contributor to business media.M2Moms/ M2WSponsors:Presenting Sponsor for 2019 is The Center for Positive Marketing at Fordham University. Additional sponsors include: Google, Facebook, Foursquare, WongDoody, The MotherBoard, FlashLight Insights, Marketing to Mums, The Female Factor, The Hunter Miller Group, Edison Research, Snippies and Tiny Tutus.About M2Moms/ M2WM2Moms-The Marketing to Moms ConferenceM2W-The Marketing to Women ConferenceOctober 16 & 17, 2019Pope Auditorium at Fordham University113 W. 60TH St., NYC



