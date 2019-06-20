Laidlaw on a Recruiting Tear in 2019

Over Half a Billion Recruited in First Half of Year With Recent Addition of $250 Million, 35-Year Morgan Stanley Veteran

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laidlaw Wealth Management is pleased to announce the continued growth of its wealth management business. As of Q2 2019 Laidlaw has recruited advisors from Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch with assets of over $560 Million AUM.

An affiliate of a 177-year-old Broker Dealer, Laidlaw Wealth Management has been enhancing and expanding its open architecture offering to provide innovative solutions and services for its partners and clients. This expansion, along with a boutique environment and partnership culture has been attracting advisors looking for a unique experience for themselves and their clients. Laidlaw leverages its deep industry knowledge, vast network of specialized services and a passion for serving clients with clarity and transparency.

The advisors all joined Laidlaw’s NYC Headquarters. However, many more recruits are in discussions to join Laidlaw’s other offices in San Francisco, Boston, Long Island, Boca Raton and London.

The most recent advisor to join, Mel Lewis from Morgan Stanley, spent his entire career at the same place starting at E.F. Hutton and working through the many different ownership changes over those years. “I felt like it was time to make a change. I wanted to get back to a firm with a similar culture and commitment to my clients and me that I felt at E.F. Hutton. Laidlaw stands out as a firm that offers that environment.”

Matt Eitner, CEO of Laidlaw said, “We are honored that an advisor like Mel who has never moved firms would embrace the special culture and client experience we have created enough to make that difficult decision, he represents the type of advisor we are all about."

The onboarding was led by Keith Hassan, Founding Partner of Laidlaw Asset Management. “Mel has a great reputation, years of experience in the business servicing his longtime clients and providing seasoned investment advice like we do here at Laidlaw, he is a perfect fit, said Keith. “In addition to senior advisors like Mel, we have also brought on several other advisors from Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley that were looking for an environment that would help them grow their business, give their clients a higher touch service and provide ownership in the firm, in essence being a partner.”

About Laidlaw & Company, LTD

Laidlaw was founded in 1842 as one of the first Investment Banking Boutiques in America. The firm has a 177-year legacy of independent investment banking and securities brokerage focused on the needs of domestic and international companies, corporate entrepreneurs, institutions and private clients worldwide.

A growing network of offices in the United States and the UK operating under dual FCA authorization and FINRA registration, allowing the firm to develop relationships, pursue new business and service individual clients on a global basis.

A healthcare focused investment banking and capital markets team of predominantly senior professionals combining ‘bulge’ bracket experience with an entrepreneurial ‘independent’ firm perspective with the goal of providing experienced, ‘hands-on’ transaction management and comprehensive solutions.

The ability to assist emerging companies quickly raise capital through our strong retail sales force, which allows our corporate clients the financial flexibility to grow.



