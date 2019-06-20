Breakside Brewery Releases Passionfruit Sour Ale, Perfect for Summer Barbecues

Portland Oregon brewery's summer seasonal has just the right balance for many favorite summer foods

A light, sour beer like Passionfruit Sour can complement lighter dishes that showcase summer vegetables and other foods.” — Ben Edmunds, Brewmaster, Breakside Brewery

PORTLAND, OR, USA, June 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breakside Brewery , known for its innovative, experimental and diverse beers, has released its summer seasonal, Passionfruit Sour Ale. All the things a summer beer should be, this brew has a few twists that are uniquely Breakside. Passionfruit Sour is brewed in the tradition of a classic German Berliner Weisse with a tropical twist of passionfruit added in the lagering tanks. This has been a fan favorite since inception a few years ago!Ben Edmunds, brewmaster for Breakside, said, “I find that it is sometimes more difficult to pair beers with light and bright summery dishes than with the heartier dishes that we might eat in the fall or winter. A light, sour beer like Passionfruit Sour is clutch in this sort of scenario, since the acidity, the fruit, and the low alcohol all can complement lighter dishes that showcase summer vegetables and other foods.”He added that acid-forward beers like Passionfruit Sour also offer a great companion to meats straight off the grill. The acidity is high enough that it can cleanse the palate while eating "backyard barbecue" meats (burgers, brats, ribs).Passionfruit Sour Ale is light in body, extremely refreshing and mouth-puckeringly tart, with an inviting stonefruit aroma. ABV: 5%. / IBU: 3. / Available June - September 2019 in bottles and on draft wherever Breakside beers are sold.About Breakside BreweryBreakside Brewery opened in 2010 in Northeast Portland as a restaurant and pub brewery. The brewery is known for its innovative, experimental and diverse beers. In 2013, Breakside expanded operations to Milwaukie, OR with a 30 bbl production brewery filled with 30, 60 and 120 barrel tanks, barrel rooms for wild and non-wild/sour fermentations, a high-speed bottling line and a 24-tap tasting room. The brewery expanded to Northern California in 2016 and in 2017 Breakside opened its third location in the Slabtown district of Northwest Portland. In addition to winning several national and regional awards for its beers, Breakside was named Brewery of the Year at the 2019 and 2017 Oregon Beer Awards and the 2018 Best of Craft Beer Awards. Breakside sells on draft and in 22oz bottles in Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, North Carolina, South Carolina, Massachusetts, Northern California, British Columbia and Alberta. www.breakside.com ###



