Enable In-Vehicle Infotainment with New HSD Cable Assemblies

Amphenol RF releases High Speed Data (HSD) cable assemblies with a wide variety of lengths that are ideal for automotive, agricultural and other applications.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

DANBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amphenol RF is proud to introduce fixed length HSD cable assemblies into its existing high speed data product line. The HSD series is geared toward automotive designs that require fast data transmission utilizing LVDS, IEEE 1394 and USB protocols. The reliable push-on connection and color coded, keyed bodies prevent mismating, making this an ideal solution for automotive applications.Fixed length HSD cable assemblies are available in a variety of configurations and various standard lengths. Constructed using shielded and twisted quad cable, these assemblies offer all the great benefits of the HSD connector line in a pre-configured package. The 100 ohm assemblies feature excellent electrical performance through 2 GHz.HSD cable assemblies are used for a variety of automotive applications including LVDS cameras, sensors, infotainment electronics and display units. They are also utilized in USB connections.Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions.# # #



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.