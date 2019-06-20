Transportation Marketing & Sales Association Announces 2019 Marketing and Sales Executives of the Year

The Transportation Marketing & Sales Association (TMSA) announces the recipients of the 2019 TMSA Marketing and Sales Executives of the Year.

Both Hall and Recht exemplify what TMSA encourages our members to aspire to,”” — Brian Everett, CEO, TMSA

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, June 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Transportation Marketing & Sales Association (TMSA) announces the recipients of the 2019 TMSA Marketing and Sales Executives of the Year. Receiving this prestigious award is one of the highest honors bestowed on an individual within the North American freight transportation and logistics industry. Each year, this award recognizes one senior industry leader in sales and one in marketing who demonstrate ongoing excellence and success in their respective fields. Both individuals were honored last week at the TMSA Logistics Marketing & Sales Conference near Jacksonville, Fla.Justin Hall was named the 2019 TMSA Marketing & Sales Executive of the Year because of his leadership, efforts and results as chief customer officer at YRC Worldwide.“TMSA is thoroughly impressed by Justin’s approach to leveraging marketing and sales through an entrepreneurial spirit, the importance of the voice of customer, and the use of new and emerging technologies to guide his leadership role at YRCW,” said Brian Everett, chief executive officer for TMSA. “Justin demonstrates a unique leadership style that helps to engage his team members and ultimately his customers to successful business outcomes.”Greg Recht, vice president of integrated sales for Kenco Group, was named the 2019 TMSA Sales Executive of the Year. His nomination underscores his passion and tireless advocacy for his customers in developing creative solutions. As a result, he exceeded his individual sales goal by more than five times and significantly contributed to Kenco’s sales growth success last year. Based in Chattanooga, Tenn., Kenco provides integrated logistics solutions that include distribution and fulfillment, comprehensive transportation management, material handling services, real estate management, and information technology.These awards are part of TMSA's mission to recognize and strengthen the individual development of marketing and sales professionals in the transportation and logistics industry. “Both Hall and Recht exemplify what TMSA encourages our members to aspire to,” said Everett during a special recognition banquet at TMSA’s conference.For additional information this award or TMSA in general, visit www.TMSAtoday.org or call 952-466-6270 ext. 201.# # #To download photos for Justin Hall:Print-Quality File:Web-Friendly File:For Greg Recht:Print-Quality File:Web-Friendly File:About the Transportation Marketing & Sales AssociationThe Transportation Marketing & Sales Association (TMSA) enables marketing and sales professionals to learn about and advance the transportation and logistics industry through education, connections and resources, ultimately strengthening their individual development, their businesses and the industry-at-large. For more information, visit www.TMSAtoday.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.