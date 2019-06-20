Drug Free World Combats On-line Drug Access With Social Media Seminar

Foundation for a Drug-Free World has distributed millions of Truth About Drugs booklets all over the world

This is the age that we are in, people go to the internet for information and education, by survey, is the number one way to steer children away from doing harmful drugs.” — Julieta Santagostino,President of the FDFW Fl Chapter

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, June 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a 2018 Global Drug Report, the sale of illegal drugs on line has skyrocketed. With 18% of US drug users getting their drugs from internet sources, 30% said that they can get cocaine delivered to their door in less than 30 minutes. Working to stem this rising tide, the Foundation for a Drug-Free World (FDFW) Florida Chapter hosted a seminar on social media marketing this past week.

Social media expert Barry Cozaihr donated his time and expertise to help the attendees understand the use of social media to educate and inform individuals on a broad scale.

“Social media can be a very good tool to let people know what you are doing,” said Cozaihr, “and get your important message out about the dangers of drugs.”

Attendees who were not so familiar with social media were educated on different social media platforms and how to use them and how best to get people’s attention and their posts noticed.

“This is an important medium to get out the Truth About Drugs to young people,” said Julieta Santagostino the President of FDFW Florida chapter. “This is the age that we are in, people go to the internet for information and education, by survey, is the number one way to steer children away from doing harmful drugs. A social media presence is another way that Drug Free World can be effective. I am pretty savvy on social media, but I learned a lot from the presentation.”

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World already has an interactive website, which contains free downloads of their educational materials, at www.drugfreeworld.org.

The Florida Chapter holds weekly seminars to help educators, parents and concerned citizens learn the basics of anti-drug education, and drug abuse prevention.

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a non-profit organization that educates youth and the community on the truth about drugs so they can make the right decision to live drug-free. The Church of Scientology is a sponsor of the program making it possible for the Foundation to provide educational materials at no cost to educators, law enforcement and the community. Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard, said, “Drugs rob life of the sensations and joys which are the only reasons for living anyhow.”

If you would like more information or get free materials please visit the website or visit the Foundation for a Drug-Free World information center at 41 N. Fort Harrison Ave or contact them at 727-467-6962 or email info.fl@drugfreeworld.org﻿



About Foundation for a Drug-Free World:

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a non-profit organization that educates youth and the community on the truth about drugs, so they can make the right decision to live drug-free. The Church of Scientology is a sponsor of the program making it possible for the Foundation to provide educational materials at no cost to educators, law enforcement and the community. Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard, said, “The single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs.”



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.