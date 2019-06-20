Build Your Emotional Intelligence (EQ) Skills for a Clean World!

Creating Powerful Collaborations for Change

By understanding more about ourselves, and recognizing the attributes and patterns that motivate others, we are better able to lead others and create more powerful collaborations for a clean world.” — Janine Finnell, Executive Director Leaders in Energy

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, June 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- How can we build our EQ skills to improve our effectiveness to create powerful collaborations for change? What are the issues that drive you as a green leader and/or collaborator working in this field, e.g., clean, renewable energy; the circular economy; building smart, green communities, animal and natural resources protection, and others?Emotional intelligence refers to various abilities of individuals to recognize their own emotions and those of others to better adapt to environments or achieve one's goal(s). Author and science journalist, Daniel Goleman, applied the concept to business with his 1998 Harvard Business Review titled “What Makes a Leader?” His research at nearly 200 large, global companies identified 5 components of emotional intelligence that he believed distinguished truly effective leaders: self-awareness, self-regulation, motivation, empathy, and social skill.Attend this special workshop conducted by Leaders in Energy on June 29th to learn how to answer questions like "How can I successfully motivate others, and myself, and harness our big ‘Why(s)’ in support of successful outcomes?" Tailored for people in the “green” fields, you will interact with others who have also experienced challenges with leading and managing people as part of green programs, projects, services, and initiatives.Learn how Emotional Intelligence (also known as EQ) can help you to identify personal strengths, understand what makes others "tick", and increase your ability to motivate others behind a united cause.Using the Acclaimed *Emotional Intelligence (E.Q.) Skills Training, you will:• Sharpen Your Skills for Activating Team Members, Peers, Project Partners, and Others at This Workshop• Establish Effective Personal Interactions and Team Building for a Greener, More Sustainable WorldE.Q. paves the path to successful leadership and collaboration -- in projects and team leadership, E.Q. will show why us we sometimes succeed beyond our expectations, and other times fall short of the mark despite best efforts! Or why collaboration with others can be difficult in one situation, yet seemingly easy and effortless in others. There’s a reason why these inconsistencies exist, and using E.Q. we can do something about it!Learn more about our workshop and instructor, Dr. Beth Offenbacker, at: https://leadersinenergy.org/build-your-eq-skills-to-create-powerful-collaborations-for-change/ Date and Time: Saturday, June 29th, 8:30 am – 4:30 pmLocation: Fairlington Community Center, 3308 S. Stafford Street, Arlington Virginia, 22206Register at: https://conta.cc/2RpjLkQ Special thanks to our co-sponsor EcoAction Arlington



