Clearwater Center Helps Community Celebrate Father’s Day

A daughter offers moral support to her father during the Watermelon Eating Contest at the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center’s Father’s Day event in downtown Clearwater

Our fathers have a big influence on us during our upbringing. We wanted dads to be recognized for helping to shape our society’s next generation into responsible citizens.” — Michael Soltero, CCV Center Manager

CLEARWATER, FL, US, June 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, June 15th, 89 fathers and their families converged on the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center and Way to Happiness Center in downtown Clearwater. Themed around the Way to Happiness precept “Honor and Help Your Parents”, children learned why they should honor their fathers, and participated in a myriad of outdoor activities with their dads.

The event began in the Way to Happiness Center with Steve Gill, professional cartoonist, who drew cartoons for the families at reception. He created cartoon animals and objects at the request of the children.

Ivan Batalla, Manager of The Way to Happiness Center, showed chapter 5 - “Honor and Help your Parents” from the Way to Happiness Book on Film. Several kids were invited to say what they liked most about their dad.

“I like that my daddy helps me with my homework.” said one of the kids. “I like that he comes home and plays with me!” said another.

Refreshments were served up in the CCV Center, including empanadas, gourmet sandwiches, a sundae bar and Fathers Day themed cupcakes. The families then crossed the street to the Osceola Courtyard where the kids scrambled to get in line for face painting, crafting their own “pet rock” and taking a picture with their dad at the “I Love You Dad” photo station.

The families participated in competitions like a water balloon toss, sack race and a dad-only watermelon eating contest. In each activity fathers united with their kids to try to overcome the other teams. After a hotly competitive set of sack races, one particularly speedy dad was dubbed “The World’s Fastest Dad”.

“Our fathers have a big influence on us during our upbringing,” said Michael Soltero, Manager of the CCV Center. “We wanted dads to be recognized for helping to shape our society’s next generation into responsible citizens. He brings to life what humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard wrote. ‘In this society and time, the family is the closest knit, self perpetuating, self-protecting unit. A culture will go by the boards if its basic building block, the family, is removed as a valid building block.’”

The event ended with the kids, dads and moms all engaged in a free-for-all water balloon fight between families to cool off in the summer heat.

The CCV Center and Way to Happiness Center are sponsored by the Church of Scientology. Their next community event will be the 4th of July Celebration in the CCV Center and Osceola Courtyard.

To find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center or to reserve the Center for your nonprofit’s activities please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers have over 25 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their new center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.