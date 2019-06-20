Scientology Information Center Celebrates Father’s Day with "Tribute to My Father" by Entertainer Ruben Celiberti

Argentine performer Ruben Celiberti showcases his talents at the Scientology Information Center, in tribute to his father. The Center hosts regular events and receptions for members of the community and is open daily from 10am-10pm for informational tours

From the time I first showed musical talent while still a small boy in Argentina, my father gave me encouragement and words of praise.” — Ruben Celiberti, international pianist, dancer, singer

CLEARWATER, FL, US, June 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday June 15th the Scientology Information Center hosted a pre-Father’s Day performance by Argentinian entertainer Ruben Celiberti, with 80 plus in attendance. The performance was a tribute to his father who encouraged Celiberti’s artistic career. At the concert, Celiberti showcased his life-long talents of singing, dancing and piano playing.

Ms. Amber Skjelset, Center Manager, welcomed attendees and provided them with a brief history of the century-old icon, the Clearwater Building and the purpose of the Scientology Information Center.

Celiberti shared his story about his father. “From the time I first showed musical talent while still a small boy in Argentina, my father gave me encouragement and words of praise. He also gave me a toy piano. Although my father was very much a workingman, he had the most rarified taste in music: from Italian opera to international songs and, of course, the Argentinian tango. In many ways, his loving support shaped my destiny as a performer.”

Celiberti performed 18 songs including the well known Neapolitan classic,"O Sole Mio". The Center lobby was Celiberti’s stage where he sang, leapt, spun, and delighted the audience with songs from his tri-language song selection; French, Italian and Spanish.

One guest Sophie Krekich said, “I don’t speak the languages, but from the way Ruben sang I understood the passion and the beauty of the songs.”

“Mr. Celiberti exhibited tremendous energy, skill and love for his craft which the audience definitely felt and enjoyed,” said Amber Skjelset, event organizer and Manager of the Scientology Information Center. “His performance garnered five standing ovations starting with his very first number! It was truly magnificent.”

The Center regularly hosts free cultural and theatrical events for the community. The next upcoming events are:

June 22nd – “GOLDEN AGE RADIO HOUR” Live dramatic reading with the L. Ron Hubbard East Coast theatre performing the Murder Mystery, Murder Afloat. At 6:30pm light refreshments are served and 7pm the performance begins.

July 4th – “Have a Cool 4th” Reception - Inviting families and the community to cool down, enjoy refreshments and learn about the “fastest growing religious movement” throughout the day. 1pm-10pm.

July 6th – Scientology Info Center: “Flag Episode” showing from the Scientology TV Network and Question and Answer period afterwards. 3pm-5pm.

“Since the Information Center opened in 2015 we have hosted over 150 events, several of which were musical concerts,” said Ms. Skjelset. “The Center is here to answer questions for those curious about Scientology and its Founder – L. Ron Hubbard. The Center also serves as a gathering place for community meetings and events. We enjoy providing uplifting entertainment that brings people together from the community.”

For more information about the Scientology Information Center or to attend upcoming event, please contact Amber Skjelset, the Scientology Info Center Manager, at (727) 467-6966 or by e-mail: amber@cos.flag.org

The Scientology Information Center:

The Scientology Information Center, located in the century-old Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015, and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos. The Center is open to all and provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology’s founder. The Center offers tours to the broad public and civic leaders; holds concerts, theatrical performances and receptions for the community; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups.

For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at appleTV, fireTV and ROKU.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.