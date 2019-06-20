14th Annual Buffs4Life Weekend focuses on fundraising to support mental health mission.

Buffs4Life Never Again Campaign Buffs4Life Never Again Campaign The Buffs4Life Foundation Board is comprised of former University of Colorado athletes, coaches, and alumni who are committed to helping other Buffs.

The 2019 events will benefit former University of Colorado Football Coach Doc Kreis and the family of former CU football player TJ Cunningham.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buffs4Life, a non-profit Foundation dedicated to helping former University of Colorado athletes and coaches in need, kicks off the 2019 Buffs4Life Weekend on Sunday. The annual weekend gathering of former CU athletes and Coaches brings the CU community together with activities designed to bring families together, as well as the community at large. Buffs4Life’s fundraising campaign is a direct result of mental health issues affecting coaches and former athletes of the University of Colorado.

On Sunday, June 23rd, the community is invited to “Run with the Herd” in the 7th Annual Kyle MacIntosh Memorial Fun Run taking place on the CU Boulder campus. Runners and walkers are invited to register and join the fun with Chip, CU’s Spirit squad, current members of CU Football team and former athletes. The run begins and ends on the Buff Walk next to Folsom Field. The post-face Finisher Festival features fun and games for kids young and older, including food sponsored by Pasta Jay’s, Chris Cakes, Eldorado Natural Spring Water and Sysco Denver. Registration for the run is available via https://buffs4life.org/give-help/

The 2019 Kyle MacIntosh Memorial 5K Fun Run will benefit a 529C College Fund established for TJ Cunningham’s children. TJ had a passion for youth and education. This year, Buffs4Life will run the 5K in his honor. An admonishment by the Pastor at his funeral reminds us, as he said, “I see 150 Uncles for TJ’s five (5) daughters”. We could not agree more. Collectively, we are working to support their future education, something TJ Cunningham believed in and lived as a high school principal at Hinckley High School in Aurora, CO.

Watching the evolution of Buffs4Life has brought a year of change, and honor, to every member of our Board, our volunteers, sponsors, and participants. We hear over and over how the work we’ve put in place is needed by many. Truly, it is an honor to serve the CU alumni athlete and coaching community in this way,” said Sean Tufts, Buffs4Life Board President. “In the last year, we’ve developed our own Crisis Line, which means our stakeholders can reach out to trained resources in a confidential environment. This adds a touch point for those who need help.”

For the past year, the Board of Directors, led by the former University of Colorado and NFL football player Sean Tufts, in conjunction with former University of Colorado football coaches Gary Barnett and Brian Cabral, have worked to align the organization with mental health resources throughout Denver including the Colorado Crisis Center.



Help is available. We are here. We are listening.

#NeverAgainB4L

#BuffsHelpingBuffs

Buffs4Life Weekend, June 23 – 24, 2019



7th Annual Buffs4Life Kyle MacIntosh Memorial ‘Fun Run’

Beneficiary: TJ Cunningham’s Family – 529C College Fund for his children

University of Colorado Boulder

Sunday morning, 8:30 a.m. CU Boulder Buff Walk & Franklin Field

Registration: https://buffs4life.org/give-help/

Family BBQ & Pool Party

Omni Interlocken Resort Hotel Pool and Pavilion

Sunday, June 23, 2019, 5 p.m.

14th Annual Golf Tournament, Golf Ball Drop and Awards Banquet – SOLD OUT

Beneficiary: Former CU Football Coach Doc Kreis

Omni Interlocken Golf Club

Monday, June 24, 2019

About Buffs4Life:

Founded in 2005, Buffs4Life was created to give a platform to former Colorado student-athlete alumni, to support Buffs. Since its’ inception, the organization has produced events to raise money, and directly support former athletes and coaches in times of need. The group has raised over $850,000 and helped over 50 former athletes and coaches in the past 12 years.

A group of former Buffs, who were an integral part of the turnaround in CU’s football seasons, became aware one of their teammates, Anthony Weatherspoon (Spoon), had been diagnosed with leukemia. His prognosis was bleak, and the gravity of the illness hit his family hard in many aspects, including financially. As the burden of medical costs overwhelmed his family, his friends and teammates wanted to help; thus creating Buffs4Life.

The idea of establishing an organization predicated on Buffs helping Buffs in need was born. Spoon’s reputation as being a hardnosed and powerful fullback is synonymous with CU’s return to greatness, but his influence off the field is his greatest legacy. Even though Spoon lost his battle to leukemia later that year, his spirit lives on in the CU Football family. The Buffs4Life Foundation is ready to help those who have worn the Black in Gold in times of need.

Buffs4Life means just that. You are a Buffs4Life member, and not just for the years you wore the uniform. It is a great honor for our board members and for those who participate in our cause to be a part of something which brings our community, the University of Colorado, and the Forever Buff family closer together.

Former CU Football play, Joey Johnson, shares his story in advance of Buffs4Life Weekend. Learn more about Buffs4Life and be a part of #BuffsHelpingBuffs



