THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, JUNE 20, 2019
Continue Consideration of H.R. 3055 – Commerce, Justice, Science, Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, Interior, Environment, Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Act, 2020 (Rep. Serrano – Appropriations)
The Rule, which was adopted today, allows for no further general debate, makes in order 290 amendments, and allows for amendments to be offered en bloc. A full list of amendments can be found here.
As of tonight, the House has completed debate through Cunningham/Moulton Amendment #58. Members should be prepared to offer their amendment at the appropriate time tomorrow.
Postponed Division A (Commerce, Justice, Science) Amendment Votes (4):
Rutherford Amendment King Amendment Blumenauer Amendment #17 Banks Amendment
