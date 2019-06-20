Psychiatric Watchdog Organization Hosts Event on Alternative Solutions to Mental Health

Dr. Stephen Nedd delivered the first Alternative Solutions to Mental Health seminar on May 6th 2019 at the CCHR Florida headquarters in downtown Clearwater and will do this again on the 1st of July.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, June 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida chapter of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR), a mental health watchdog nonprofit organization, will host a seminar by Doctor of Chiropractic, Stephen Nedd on July 1st at 6:30pm to present some of the alternative, safe solutions that successfully improve mental health. This complimentary seminar will take place at CCHR Florida’s headquarters at 109 N. Fort Harrison Avenue, downtown Clearwater, and is open to the public.

Dr. Nedd’s specialty is sports chiropractic and treating athletes including elite professionals. In August of 2014 he attained the status of Diplomate of the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians, of which there are only approximately 350 doctors in the country with this prestigious honor. He especially enjoys treating student athletes and volunteers at local sporting events. Dr. Nedd is the co-producer and speaker of the popular internet “radio show” called Body Chat Podcast. It has released over 65 episodes that promotes alternative health. He currently owns Nedd Chiropractic & Wellness Center.

“Psychiatric drugs have become more accepted than in the past and are increasingly prescribed for adults, children and even infants” said Dr. Nedd. “This seminar is centered on how this category of drugs gained such prominence and what information should you know regarding them.”

More than 8.5 million U.S. children are taking psychotropic medications with documented adverse health effects, according to data from the IMS Health Vector One National Database Year 2013 [1]. This includes 274,000 infants, 370,000 toddlers, and even 1,400 infants prescribed and taking anti-anxiety, anti-depressant, and ADHD drugs, according to 2013 data from the IMS Institute for Healthcare Informatics [2].

According to Reuters journal, taking multiple psychotropic drugs at the same time can seriously injure children, per the filing, which highlights the need for oversight to prevent medications being used as “chemical straight jackets,” rather than treat actual mental health needs. [3]

CCHR and others promote the message that alternative solutions to mental health can literally save lives due to the fact that psychiatric drugs often come labeled with “black box” warnings, which show they are linked to suicide, violence, and other alarming side effects [4]. Moreover, Dr. Thomas Insel, director of the National Institute of Mental Health states, “There are not any good scientific data to support the widespread use of these medicines in children, particularly in young children where the scientific data are even more scarce.” [5]

The volume of antipsychotic drugs being prescribed to children has skyrocketed. Rising rates of drugs are being prescribed to children for diseases they weren't designed to treat. [6]

“Parents are not being told the dangers associated with these drugs” said Diane Stein, President CCHR Florida. “Lacking information, they may too easily give permission and regret it much later.”

CCHR encourages families of people damaged from psychiatric drugs and other treatments to report any abuse and take action. If you or anyone you know has suffered any maltreatment or psychiatric abuse, you can contact CCHR Florida at 800-782-2878 for help.

About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969. For more information visit www.cchrflorida.org

