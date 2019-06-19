Block X Capital Corp. Announces loan to MineHub Technologies, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block X Capital Corp. ("Block X" or the “Company” (CSE: BXXX) has announced a loan in the amount of $250,000 CAD to MineHub Technologies, Inc. (“MineHub”) an arm’s length party to the Company, to be evidenced by the issuance of a promissory note by the Company to MineHub. The Loan will bear interest at the rate of 10% per annum and will mature on June 18, 2020. In addition, bonus securities in the amount of 200,000 common shares of MineHub will be issued to the Company.

MineHub is an emerging technology company leveraging technologies, including blockchain, to develop a new generation of cost saving applications. The MineHub Platform manages high value assets from mine to end buyer across the mining and metals supply chain.

On Behalf of the Company,

Arni Johannson, CEO

Tel: 604-628- 5616

About Block X

Block X (CSE: BXXX) seeks investment opportunities in early to mid-stage blockchain and emerging technology companies. Block X is dedicated to disciplined due diligence, governance, and an investment process that results in highly qualified investment opportunities.



